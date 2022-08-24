Peter Jackson Net Worth, Bio, Age, Family, Awards!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jackson, Peter Robert, was born in Wellington, New Zealand, on October 31, 1961. His father, William, was a civil servant, and his mother, Joan, was a stay-at-home mom. Jackson was inspired to pursue filmmaking by classics like “King Kong,” “Casinos,” “Goodfellas,” and “Waterloo” at a young age.

When he was twelve, he started making short films. Before the success of The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson had been making movies since the mid-1970s. Aside from helming “King Kong,” “The Lovely Bones,” and “Heavenly Creatures,” he has directed some other pictures.

Peter and Fran Walsh, producers of 1993’s “Heavenly Creatures,” founded Weta Digital to aid with the film’s special effects. Peter and Fran owned most of the company’s equity until November 2021, when they sold it to Unity Software, a maker of 3D video games, for $1.65 billion.

Peter Jackson Net Worth

Peter Jackson is a well-known New Zealand director, writer, and producer with a one billion net worth. Peter Jackson is most known to the general public for helming the film version of the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings,” for which he was honored with several accolades.

Between admissions to the movies and sales of the films on home video, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchises have generated more than $6 billion in revenue. Jackson made an estimated $180 million in profit as a direct consequence of the commercial success of the Lord of the Rings film franchise.

Peter Jackson Early Life

On October 31, 1961, Peter Robert Jackson made his debut into the world in Wellington, New Zealand. His parents brought him up at Pukerua Bay, New Zealand, after moving there from England.

As a young man, he developed a love of cinema and made short films with his friends using a Super eight cine camera that had been given to him as a present.

He dropped out of high school at 16 to take a job as a photo-engraver at the Wellington evening newspaper, The Evening Post. For the next seven years, he toiled away at that job while he lived at home with his parents and saved up for film equipment.

Peter Jackson Career

Jackson’s first feature, 1987’s “Bad Taste,” was the product of several years of shooting. Many of his pals are in it because they volunteered to be in it. Due to funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, he was able to complete the project.

He then directed the films Meet the Feebles, Braindead, Heavenly Creatures, and The Frighteners (1996). True to his word, he and Michael Stephens founded WingNut films in February 1987. Since then, he’s used it in almost all of his projects, including the ones we just listed.

Jackson bought the rights to the epic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien in 1997. The first time he saw Tolkien’s works as a young adult was when he watched the Ralph Bakshi adaptation of the Lord of the Rings trilogy in animation.

The Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, was released in 2001. After that, in 2002 and 2003, we saw The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Return of the King (2003).

As a result, Jackson joined forces with Universal Studios to recreate the 1933 film “King Kong.” Jackson was inspired to become a filmmaker by this film when he was young. After its release in December 2005, the remake earned almost $550 million throughout the globe. Then, in 2009, he debuted “The Lovely Bones,” an adaptation of Alice Sebold’s novel of the same name.

Peter Jackson Personal Life/Relationships

In 2009, when Jackson was worth an estimated $370 million, he splashed out on a Gulfstream G650 private jet. Jackson allegedly spent $60 million on the 18-seater plane, which could fly nonstop from New Zealand to the United States. In addition to his Gulfstream, Jackson has over 40 operational World War I aircraft.

He has a collection of warplanes at Hood Aerodome, near Masterton, New Zealand, where he often flies for fun. Also, the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre has shown his collection of World War I warplanes and associated objects as part of their Knights of the Sky presentation.

Additionally, he runs Wingnut Wings and a scale modeling company focused on First World War-related subjects.

Jackson’s significant other is the New Zealand-born scriptwriter, producer, and lyricist Fran Walsh. Together, they’ve managed to produce not one but two offspring.

Walsh has been involved in every Jackson film since 1989, and he and the King of Pop have an excellent working connection.

