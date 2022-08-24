0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kendall Jenner Net Worth

Kendall Jenner is an American, a reality TV star, and a fashion model. Kendall Jenner’s net worth is $45 million. She is famous for appearing on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alongside her prominent family.

Kendall is a top-earning model worldwide. From the beginning of 2015 to the beginning of 2016, she earned $10 million.

That’s a considerable increase over the previous year when her income was just $4 million. Between June 2016 and June 2017, she earned an extra $10 million. From June 2017 to June 2018, she earned $22 million.

Kendall Jenner Early Life

Caitlyn Jenner, daughter of reality TV star Kris Jenner and a decathlon gold medalist, has come out as transgender (previously Bruce Jenner). On November 3, 1995, Kendall Nicole Jenner entered the world in Los Angeles, California.

She is part of a big, multiethnic family that includes her younger sister Kylie and eight half-brothers and sisters from her parents’ previous marriages.

Some of her more famous siblings include the Kardashians (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob), Brandon Jenner of the indie pop duo Brandon & Leah, and “The Hills” star Sam “Brody” Jenner.

Jenner, like her sister Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian clan, grew up in the wealthy community of Calabasas, California. She started at Sierra Canyon School but eventually dropped out to pursue a career in modeling while studying at home. She finished high school in 2014.

Kendall Jenner Career

A deal with Wilhelmina Models was struck when Jenner was only 14 years old. During December 2009 and January 2010, she modeled for Forever 21’s “Rocker Babes with a Twist” campaign. In April 2010, Jenner was featured in Teen Vogue, and in September 2011, they walked the runway for designer Sherri Hill at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

As 2012 came to a close, she had already graced the covers of many notable publications, including American Cheerleader, Teen Prom, Looks, Raine, GenLux, Lovecat, and Flavour. She has also earned advertising for businesses such as Leah Madden and White Sands Australia.

Jenner has been published in publications including Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Miss Vogue Australia, and Kurv and has worked with Victoria’s Secret photographer Russell James.

Both the Sydney and Los Angeles book launches for “Nomad Two Worlds: Australia” by James were attended by her. In November 2013, Jenner teamed up with The Society Management to shift her company’s emphasis to high fashion.

She is also a familiar face in advertisements for Victoria’s Secret and the brands mentioned above. She officially became an Estée Lauder ambassador in November 2014. In March of 2015, she signed a contract with Calvin Klein Jeans, and in May of the same year, she signed a contract with Penshoppe.

Kendall Jenner Personal Life/Relationships

