David Letterman Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio, & More!

TV host, comedian, writer, and producer David Michael Letterman was born in the United States on April 12, 1947.

For 33 years, starting on February 1, 1982, when Late Night with David Letterman premiered, he hosted late-night talk shows on television.

He also produces movies and television shows. His firm, Worldwide Pants, also produced The Late Late Show and a number of prime-time comedies in addition to his programs.

David Letterman’s Biography

David Letterman was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 12, 1974. he is 75 years old. He is an American comedian, producer, and host of late-night talk shows.

He is best known as the host of Late Show with David Letterman, which has been on the air since August 30, 1993. In 2014, he said he would be leaving the Late Night Show. Letterman’s last well-known show was on May 20, 2015. After Letterman retired, he tried to stay out of the public eye for a while.

In 2016, he became a celebrity when he agreed to be in the documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, which was about the dangers of climate change. The next year, Letterman won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the Kennedy Center.

In 2018, he went back to TV as the host of the Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The show airs once a month for an hour.

Personal Life / Relationship

David was married twice. The first time, in 1968, he married his college sweetheart, but they broke up in 1977. Then he started dating the show’s writer and producer.

The TV host began dating Regina Lasko in 1986. They got married in 2009 and moved to a home on 108 acres in North Salem. Letterman has a single child. He and his family stay out of the public eye.

Letterman liked cars and had a large collection, which included 10 Ferraris, 8 Porsches, 2 Honda motorcycles, and 4 Austin Healeys. The band Foo Fighters and the TV host get along very well.

David Letterman’s Net Worth

David Letterman has a $400 million net worth. David Letterman worked as an announcer and newscaster at the student-run radio station WBST at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. WBST is part of National Public Radio. He was fired because he said wrong things about rumors and made jokes about classical music and the arts.

After he graduated, he got a job as a weatherman on a TV station network in Indianapolis. He was known for his unpredictable behavior and casual sense of humor on the air.

For example, he would sometimes report the weather for cities that didn’t exist. In 1975, his family and friends told him he should move to Los Angeles to become a comedy writer, and they helped him do so.

Early Life

David Letterman’s Cars

David Letterman just spent $70,000 USD on a Tesla Model X. David Letterman also has a $200,000 USD Audi RS Q8. Here is a list of some other cars that David Letterman owned.

BMW X7

Lexus GX

Range Rover Sport

