Anne Wojcicki Net Worth And Bio! Who Is Anne Wojcicki?

Anne Wojcicki is a well-known American businesswoman. Along with Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza, she started the personal genomics company 23andMe and became its CEO. She was one of the first people to map the genome, which has helped doctors treat people. She is the company’s CEO right now.

Anne Wojcicki Biography

Anne Wojcicki was born on July 28, 1973, in San Mateo County, California, USA. She was the daughter of Stanley and Esther Wojcicki. His father was from Poland, and his mother was Jewish. Her two sisters are Susan and Janet. Janet is a well-known anthropologist and epidemiologist at the University of California, and Susan grew up to become the CEO of YouTube. She was married to Sergey, one of the founders of Google, until 2015.

Anne Wojcicki got her Bachelor of Science in biology from Yale University in 1996. She used to work as a health care consultant for Passport Capital and Investor AB, both of which are based in San Francisco.

Anne Wojcicki also worked for four years as an analyst for health care investments. Anne Wojcicki has made a name for herself and a good amount of money as the CEO of the direct-to-consumer DNA testing company 23andMe. She had done molecular biology research at the National Institutes of Health and the University of California, San Diego.

Anne Wojcicki Career

Anne Wojcicki started her career as a health care investment analyst for ten years at “Passport Capital,” an investment firm in San Francisco. During this time, she focused on biotech institutions because she was interested in the future of biotech. But she didn’t like how people worked or how much they cared about health care on Wall Street, so she left in 2000.

Along with Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza, she became known as the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe. It is a company that sells DNA tests directly to people. This lets people check for health risks. It was started in 2006, and one of its goals was to give people access to their genetic information, which could help find cures for diseases.

Anne Wojcicki Networth

It is thought that Anne Wojcicki’s net worth is about $800 million. Anne Wojcicki is an American biologist who helped start the company 23andMe and is now its CEO. She makes most of her money from her business.

Anne Wojcicki was one of the first people to make genome mapping available to the public for lineage tracking and medical care. She used to be married to Sergey Brin, who helped start Google. She and her husband used to be one of the most potent pairs in Silicon Valley. But after two kids, their marriage ended.

Wojcicki did not let this stop her from living her life the way she wanted to. In 2008, her saliva-based personal genome test kit was named "Invention of the Year" by the Times Magazine.

"Fast Company" named Wojcicki "The Most Daring CEO" in 2013. She also helped start the Breakthrough Prize, which gives money to "research into curing diseases and extending human life." Anne was on the "Global Game Changers List 2017" in "Forbes" magazine.

In 2021, she was ranked #25 on the magazine’s list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” and #90 on its list of “World’s Most Powerful Women.”

23andMe merged with Richard Branson’s VG Acquisition Corp in June 2021, and the new company was called 23andMe Holding Co. The deal “raised almost $600 million” and made 23andMe worth $3.5 billion more.

Awards And Achievements

Wojcicki became well-known because of her work in biotechnology and because she helped start the company 23andMe. In 2008, her saliva-based personal genome test kit was named the “Invention of the Year” by Times Magazine.

In 2016, Anne Wojcicki was nominated for the “Founder of the Year” category of the 9th Annual “Crunches Award.”

In October 2013, the American business magazine Fast Company called her “The Most Daring CEO.”

Anne Wojcicki Early Life

Anne Wojcicki was born Anne E. Wojcicki in Palo Alto, California, on July 28, 1973. Her mother, Esther, is a Jewish journalist and teacher; her father, Stanley, is a Polish American professor emeritus at Stanford University and was once the head of the school’s physics department.

Susan and Janet are Anne’s older sisters, and the whole family lives on the Stanford campus. Janet is a doctor and epidemiologist, and Susan is the CEO of YouTube. As a teenager, Wojcicki liked to figure skate and play ice hockey.

She was also the editor of Gunn High School’s newspaper, “The Oracle.” She also wrote for the school newspaper, and hearing stories about sports got her a scholarship. Anne got her Bachelor of Science in biology from Yale University in 1996.

While in college, she played on the school’s top women’s ice hockey team. She also did molecular biology research at the National Institutes of Health and the University of California, San Diego.

