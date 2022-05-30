How Much Is Paul Levesque Worth? Paul Levesque Net Worth, Age, Family, And More!!

Paul Levesque is best known as Triple H. He is an American professional wrestler. He is also an infrequent actor. Paul Levesque is now employed with WWE. He is working both as a wrestler and an executive member of WWE. He is presently Executive Vice President of WWE. He has been a WWE world champion thirteen times. Triple H is one of the best professional wrestlers in history.

Triple H Was Born On

Nashua, New Hampshire, is where Paul Levesque was born. To resemble wrestlers, he began bodybuilding from a young age. In 1988, he has crowned Teen Mr. New Hampshire.

He began working for WCW in 1994 and remained there until 1995. There, he used the name, Jean-Paul Levesque.

Triple H Net Worth

WWE Superstar Triple H is thought to be worth around $150 million. As a result, he is one of the world’s top wrestlers at the age of 51. Paul Levesque’s $15 million fortune was largely built between 2012 and 2016 when he made the bulk of his money. He is now one of WWE’s highest-paid stars.

Triple H Real Name

WWE wrestlers and players are recognized for taking on ring names. Triple H has done the same. Paul Michael Levesque is his true name. Paul Michael Levesque was known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Terra Ryzing, Terra Risin’, and Terror Rising in the ring prior to becoming Triple H.

Triple H Age

He was born on July 27, 1969, in Nashua, New Hampshire, United States of America, as Paul Michael Levesque. He is currently 51 years old and lives in Weston, Connecticut.

Triple H Salary

Tribute: According to sources, Triple H’s pay in 2018 has increased from $2.8 million in 2016 to $3.0 million. He makes $1 million a year as a professional wrestler. It is reasonable to assume that the balance of his income comes from his work for WWE as COO and V-P of Talents and Live Events.

Triple H Wife

A narrative marriage that began in 2000 became a real-life relationship when Levesque began dating Stephanie McMahon in 2011. New York’s Sleepy Hollow is where they got married. Aurora Rose Levesque (born 2006), Murphy Claire Levesque (born 2008), and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque (born 2009) are their three children (born 2010).

J.J. Dillon gave him the name Reginald DuPont Helmsley at first, but Levesque pushed for a name that played with the first letters and management eventually agreed to his idea of Hunter Hearst Helmsley, according to Levesque.

Triple H WWE Achievement

WWF/WWE Championship (9 times)

World Heavyweight Championship (5 times)

WWF/WWE Intercontinental Championship (5 times)

WWF European Championship (2 times)

King of the Ring (1997)

Royal Rumble (2002, 2016)

Triple H Family

Since then, he has had three children with Stephanie McMahon: Murphy, Vaughn and Aurora.