Susan Dee Robbins’ Career, Net Worth, Husband, And Lifestyle

Susan Dee Robbins is the wife of the television personality Dale Robertson. Dale Robertson is known as an American actor and television personality.

Lesser Known Facts About Susan Dee Robbins’ Net Worth, Career

Dale Robertson played several roles in films and television series.

Susan Dee Robbins is the fourth wife of Dale Robertson. She died at the age of 66.

Susan’s Personal Life

In the year 1980, Susan Dee Robbins and Dale Robertson tied the knot on 2nd February. After their marriage, they shifted to Oklahoma. But before her, Robertson married three times. They spent 32 years of conjugal life.

Susan Dee Robbins has three daughters from her previous marriage, but Susan and Dale have no biological children.

As mentioned earlier, he had a few relationships before Susan. Frederica Jacqueline Wilson, Mary Murphy, and Lula Mae were three ex-spouses of Robertson.

According to the report, in 1951 he got married to Frederica Jacqueline Wilson, which lasted till 1956.

In the same year, he again tied the knot with Mary Murphy, which ended in 1958. Due to their personal issues, Robertson did not continue his married life and later got divorced.

Then, approx. 21 years, he decided to be single. Then, he changed his decision after meeting Susan.

The Love Story Of Susan Dee Robbins And Dale Robertson

Susan Dee Robbins used to be a flight attendant for an American airline. Thus, it is quite easy to assume where they met. They met on a flight while Robertson was flying from Los Angeles to Oklahoma.

As Roberson was a famous actor, Susan easily recognized him when he boarded the flight. Susan had said that “Tales of Wells Fargo”, which is one of the successful series of Roberson, was her favorite one. Thus, she & her family recognized him.

How Susan Supported Her Husband In His Professional Life

After getting married in 1980, According to Susan’s speech, he was the dream man of her life.

After their marriage, they used to live on a horse farm in Oklahoma, where Robertson started training horses and later he became an expert horseman.

Susan had stated that she loved that and she was also a horse person herself. She always tried to support her husband as an ideal partner.

She proudly said about her husband Robertson that he was a real man’s man.

The Career Of Susan’s Husband

When it comes to the career of Susan’s husband, then it should be mentioned that before the marriage he was a popular actor and television personality.

He started his career with the film “The Fighting Man of the plains”.

The two series among several that got plenty of success in his 40-year professional life, are “Tales of Wells Fargo” and “Iron Horse”.

Later, fans were again gifted by Robertson with another masterpiece, named “Dynasty” and “Dallas”.

On the surface of Hollywood, he made his position by himself and he was a star in the sky of Hollywood. Due to lung cancer, he died in 2013.

Susan’s Net Worth

Though, the exact estimated net worth is unknown. But according to the source, the net worth of Susan Dee Robbins is near about $1.7 million (as of 2022).

