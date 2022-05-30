Anna Nieboer’s Obituary: What Was Anna Nieboer’s Cause Of Death?

Anna M. Nieboer of Kalamazoo, Michigan, regrettably died because of cholangiocarcinoma at the age of 33. Anna was born on April 24, 1989, in Kalamazoo. Anna M. Nieboer’s best pleasure was being married to Andrew Nieboer and raising their 4 kids. She went on to be a loving friend, a cherished daughter & sister, a foster family, a holistic midwife, and a strong advocate for women’s health.

Anna Marie Nieboer’s Obituary

Upon studies at Kalamazoo Christian High School in 2007, she attended Hope College and graduated in 2011 along with her BSN. Anna M. Nieboer became a hard-working carriage nurse at Bronson Hospital for seven years. Anna M. Nieboer died on May 21, 2022, leaving her family and friends devastated. Many are trying to examine Anna Nieboer’s obituary.

With intense sadness, the announcement of the loss of life of Anna Marie Nieboer of Kalamazoo, Michigan, who passed away on May 21, 2022, leaving her own circle of relatives and friends heartbroken is made.

The Centerpoint Church will host a visitation on May 27th, 2022 starting from 11:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m. The address of the church is 2345 10th St N, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. A birthday party of lifestyles could be held on Sunday, May 29th, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Kalamazoo Nature Center. Its address is 7000 N Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009.

What Was Anna M. Nieboer’s Cause of Death?

Anna M. Nieboer, died peacefully at home along with her own circle of relatives besides her, after a prolonged struggle with cholangiocarcinoma. Cholangiocarcinoma is a collection of cancer cells that start inside the bile duct.

Most cancers of this type are extremely rare to occur. Anna M. Nieboer became a vibrant scholar and excelled in academics. After commencement from the Kalamazoo Christian High School in 2007, she attended Hope College and graduated in 2011 along with her BSN diploma.

Anna Nieboer’s Family

Anna M. Nieboer had her parents, Dennis and Laurie (Bonnema) Mulder, as well as her husband, Andrew Nieboer, and their four children. Starting from Levi whose age is 11, Holland’s age is eight, Hendrik’s age is 6, and Lana’s age is 3.

Nieboer’s own circle of relatives includes her mother and father-in-law named Ken & Joan Nieboer; her brothers named Silas (Jennifer) Mulder and Jake (Lauren) Mulder; her sisters-in-law named Alicia (Craig Hoffman) Nieboer and Jessica (Brett) Riggs; eight nieces and nephews; her grandparents: Katherine Bonnema, Eileen Mulder, Gertrude Nieboer, and Henry & Claire Visser; and plenty of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Anna Nieboer

Anna M. Nieboer became a hard-working conveyance nurse at the Bronson Hospital for seven years. After receiving her MSN diploma in Nurse-Midwifery from Frontier University, she went directly to help ladies and kids at Bronson Hospital and also the Holy Family Healthcare, wherein she helped set up the Novo Women+Girls Clinics. Anna’s love and holistic knowledge impacted the lives of endless ladies, kids, and families.

