In addition to being a musician and makeup artist, Jeffree Star (born November 15, 1985) is an entrepreneur and businesswoman. Jeffree’s Cosmetics is the name of his company. Jeffree’s outspoken words keep him in the spotlight at all times. Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. is his actual name.

As of 2022, Jeffree will be 36 years old. A Christian, he celebrates his birthday on November 15. His place of birth is Los Angeles County, California, United States, making him an American citizen by nationality. His horoscope indicates that he is a Scorpio and of white origin.

What Is Jeffree Star Net Worth And Salary?

As of 2022, Jeffree has an estimated net worth of $50 million. ‘Jeffrey star cosmetics’ is his primary source of income. In addition, he owns a distribution facility and some real estate holdings.

In addition, he receives a portion of his shares as a return on his investment in the marijuana sector. In 2022, the net worth and salary of each Star. Jeff star is predicted to have a roughly $250 million fortune as of June 2022. As a result of his music career, he has made a sizable sum of money.

5-foot-6-inch he has an estimated net worth of $1 million. According to the American business magazine. Jeffree’s predicted 2022 net worth is $180 million. One of the wealthiest rs in the world is Jeffree Star, who earns $2.8 million per month or $35 million per year.

At the end of July 2022, the estimated net worth of jeff star will be $250 million. His principal source of income has been through his makeup artistry and services to the fashion industry. Aside from his acting career, his singing career has made him very wealthy.

Jeffree Star Early Life

Jeffree would play around with his mother’s cosmetics in his younger years. In junior high, he started wearing it to school every day. In Hollywood, he started a career in modeling and cosmetics after graduating high school. It wasn’t all work and no play for him either. In his early days in Hollywood, he worked at some cosmetics shops while scheduling side jobs for weddings and fashion photoshoots.

Real Name Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. Popular Name Jeffree Star Born On 15-Nov-85 Gender Male Age 37 years old Height 1.85 m Weight 73 kg Net Worth $250 million

After some time, he began to meet people in the entertainment industry with expertise in the field of makeup. He also gained a large following on MySpace, where he offered cosmetic tutorials and music. Jeffree Star ultimately built up one of the most significant early MySpace fan bases, receiving tens of thousands of comments on photographs he posted.

He was. By 2006, he had become MySpace’s most popular profile picture. He has become one of MySpace’s most popular unsigned musicians. In addition, his tracks often topped the Independent Artists lists on MySpace Music.

Jeffree Star Career Beginnings

Popsicle Records published Jaffee’s first “Beauty Killer” album in September 2009.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Top Heatseekers list and No. 122 on the Billboard 200 chart. It debuted at number 22 on the US Independent Albums list and ranked in the top 10 on the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Jeffree has only released one studio album as of this writing, although he has released four extended plays and five music videos. “Cupcakes Taste Like Violence” also made it into the top 10 on some other music charts in 2008.

According to Jeffree, his cosmetics empire’s yearly total income is $100 million. Since the business is private, this couldn’t be verified. Still, based on Jeffree’s mansion and vehicle collection, which they see in a separate Shane interview, the company is doing quite well.

Jeffree and Shane are collaborating on the eyeshadow and liquid lipstick range for 2019. In an October 2019 YouTube video, Jeffree said they would make $35 million if the eyeshadow sold out, with $10 million going to Shane, and Re-orders would raise the totals even more.

Jeffree made $18 million between January 1, 2018, and December 1, 2018, via his many business enterprises. Jeffree made $17 million in 2019, making him the 4th highest-paid YouTuber. Jeffree earned $15 million in 2020, making him the 10th highest-paid YouTube personality in the world.

Jeffree Star has established himself as a successful fashion designer, musician, and cosmetics entrepreneur. When he participated in the True Colors Tour in 2007, he launched his career as a musician. Since that time, Jeffree has been to a significant number of pride parades as well as musical events. His first studio album, “Beauty Killer,” was a tremendous commercial success.

Jeffree Star Estimated Networth

He had a net worth of around $200 million, and Star Cosmetics is the primary source of the bulk of his wealth.

It makes between $15 and $20 million a year

Jeffree Star Cosmetics is responsible for the majority of the company’s revenue.

In December 2019, a house in Hidden Hills was purchased for $14.6 million.

It has a Wyoming property that spans 70 acres

L’Oréal had made us a takeover offer of $500 million, but they turned it down.

Jeffree Star Relationships

He was romantically involved with Nathan Schwandt from the year 2015 to the year 2020. After almost five years together, he broke up with his lover Nathan Schwandt and announced his YouTube channel on January 11, 2020.

During the same year, Star revealed on her Instagram account that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Andre Marhold, a basketball player. Star has tattoos covering his entire body, most of which are pictures of famous people who have impacted him, including Elvis Presley, Audrey Hepburn, and Kurt Cobain.

Jeffree Star Business Ventures

A series of high-profile feuds between Jeffree and celebrities have made him a household name. Condemning her items as low-quality, derivative, and copycat is something he regularly does. He’s also had problems with Kylie’s sister Kim, James Charles, and Kat Von D, who he used to be tight with. Jeffree’s popularity seems to be increasing as a result of the fights.

In 2014, Jeffree established his cosmetics brand, Jeffree Star, using the money he saved from his previous music and beauty careers. At the time of the company’s founding, he said he was close to bankruptcy and believed his music career was over. He began marketing his music, but Cosmetics quickly took over his early YouTube posts. Kat Von D’s connection with him helped him gain a large fanbase.

Jeffree Star Real Estate

They resided in a large estate in Calabasas, California, for many years with five dogs. Jeffree paid $3.62 million for the 10-bedroom, 15-bathroom mansion in 2016 and then invested millions of dollars into repairs and enhancements to transform it. The 7,000-square-foot house has stunning vistas surrounding mountains and valleys.

Jeffree paid $14.6 million for a stunning new property in Hidden Hills, California, in December of this year. There are eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in 25,000 square feet of living space in the home, which stands under three acres.