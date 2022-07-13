22.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Parkland Father Interrupts Biden's Gun Speech

By: Rachel Olivia

A father whose son was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre interrupted President Biden’s speech on gun reform on Monday, urging him to take more actions on the said matter.

President Biden agreed with the guy who disrupted his gun control program earlier in the day, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, that more has to be done on the matter.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting in 2018, began shouting during Biden’s remarks marking the enactment of the bipartisan Safe Communities Act on Monday.

Even as Biden sought to connect with the man, security pulled him away.

Jean-Pierre also stated that Biden understood Oliver’s emotions. Biden has lost his first wife, baby daughter, and adult son. She also shared her condolences for the profound loss of Manuel Oliver.

She further stated that the President had met him before today’s meeting and assured him of his child’s killing as he understands what it’s like to suffer a setback.

Biden’s speech on gun control was cut short by the parent of a Parkland massacre victim. Before Monday’s gathering on the White House’s South Lawn, Oliver tweeted his displeasure that the White House was effectively honoring a minor piece of gun legislation.

President Joe Biden said in his speech that In a community where 19 children were murdered only a month ago, the phrase celebration has no place. Most people overestimate what they can do in a year and underestimate what they can accomplish in ten years, including neither myself nor Joaquin.

Parkland Father Whitehouse

Although his exact words were unclear, Oliver could be heard stating, “You have to do more than that,” before leaving the show.

During his speech on gun control, Biden bots the Parkland shooting date.

“The president concurs with him.”

“He agrees that we need to do more,” Jean-Pierre said of Oliver’s remarks on Monday.

Jean-Pierre added further that He asked Congress to pass laws barring the use of assault weapons… high-capacity magazines, improving background checks, and enforcing safe storage restrictions in his presentation.

He is aware that he is unhappy and in mourning, which is understandable given that his kid was killed by gun violence too.

Due to rigorous security measures in the White House, hecklers and protestors are uncommon during a presidential speech.

In 2006, a protester assaulted former President George W. Bush and then-Chinese President Hu Jintao, prompting criminal proceedings against him.

Several members of Congress attended the ceremony on Monday, including Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who oversaw Republican negotiations.

Cornyn was able to get the support of 15 Senate Republicans, allowing the bill to pass without being filibustered. Although Biden urged for additional action on gun control on Monday, a 50-50 Senate seems improbable.

