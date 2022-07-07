0 SHARES Share Tweet

Washington D.C. president, Joe Biden will be standing near Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon to make final announcements on the revision of the American Redemption Program for multi-employer pension plans.

To prevent the reduction of benefits of up to 70%, this change will benefit almost 2 million workers and retirees.

Biden In Cleveland To Promote American Rescue Plan

Biden will discuss the American Rescue Plan’s special financial aid program with union retirees, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, White House American Rescue Program Coordinator Gene Sperling, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Mercy Kaptur, and Rep.

It is estimated that 100,000 Ohio residents will use the affected pension schemes, which provide benefits to union members working for various companies in industries such as transportation, mining, and construction.

The Teamsters Central States Fund, the Iron Workers’ Union, and other organizations of carpenters, bakers, designers, and artists are among them. These organizations support performing arts organizations such as the Cleveland Orchestra, the Playhouse Square Foundation, the Great Lakes Theater Festival, and the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra.

As more people retired and fewer current employees were making contributions to pension plans, many plans ran into trouble when their assets were depleted.

Some businesses that have been involved in the scheme are applying for liquidation, increasing the amount that other businesses have to pay. The financial situation of pension schemes was worsened by coronavirus as losing businesses stopped donating.

According to the U.S. Senate Sherrod Brown, a 60% pension reduction was made in Iron Workers Local 17’s retirement benefits for 2017. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) Special Financial Assistance Program has approved $ 48.9 million to support approximately 2,000 active and retired members of the Local 17 pension scheme.

The Cleveland area has the highest number of retired workers and retirees, according to the White House, which is why Biden made an announcement about pensions there. Biden wants to have direct conversations with some of them.

The impact of the epidemic, Ukraine’s conflicts, and global inflation are just a few of the “global economic challenges” the country faces, according to Sperling, but Biden will emphasize how the American Rescue Plan has led to a record job growth, a return to work, and policies like these, to fight for the dignity of the workplace and the dignity of retirement. “

The American Rescue Plan has helped American workers, and American working families and helped ensure that we have the resilience to go through and make the transition to more balanced development with lower prices, according to Sperling. The President will also emphasize this point firmly.

Biden’s last visit to northeastern Ohio was in February to encourage funding for the Great Lakes clean-up funding included in the party’s infrastructure bill.

In May 2021, he again visited Cuyahoga Community College to spread the word about the American Rescue Plan and punish Republicans who opposed the rehabilitation package by failing to support things like a restaurant rehabilitation fund and public health facility funds. To promote further production, Biden traveled to Cincinnati in May.

