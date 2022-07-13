22.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Elon Musk Shared His Thoughts On Donald Trumps Future Politics

By: Rachel Olivia

“I do not hate the man but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,” responded Elon Musk, after Trump publicly criticized Musk. 

On Saturday at an Alaska rally, Donald Trump called out Elon Musk as another bull — artist. This video reached the Tesla CEO too.

In response to that, the 51-year-old Musk continued his tweet and advised Democrats to call off the attack. He said that Trump’s days at the forefront of politics are over now. 

He tweeted, “don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. 

After this twitter asked him what issue Musk has with Trump’s presidency. As per the user, his presidency had some positive effects. But Musk tweeted sharing his thoughts that Trump’s presidency was too dramatic and asked the citizens, do the country really want a bull in a china shop situation?

Donald Trump, 76, criticized Elon Musk after he signaled his plan to retreat from purchasing Twitter for $44 billion and said Musk has personally told him he voted for him in the past.

But the billionaire already claimed that in June, for the first time in a special congressional election in Texas, he voted for Mayra Flores- a republican.

Musk only responded with two words to the former President: not true. 

The tech billionaire agreed with a Twitter user who tweeted that the world has a serious issue with gerontocracy and suggested that 69 should be a legal maximum age to start a presidential term. 

Musk said that Trump, who is 76 years old now, would be 78 in 2024, and 82 by the end of a second term. President Biden is 79 and would be 86 at the end of a second term if he is re-elected. 

Isn’t these numbers too old to even consider running again for the Presidential elections? It is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.

Being politically involved and campaigning does not mean that Trump plans to run for a third presidential election. It is not clear as of now. 

As observed by Elon, there is another Republican that is rising and becoming a possible contender for the election. That is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And to this Musk predicted that Ron DeSantis would easily defeat President Biden in the 2024 elections. 

Elon Musk wrote that DeSantis does not even need to campaign and that he will easily if he runs against Biden in 2024. 

And this prediction by Musk might be a cause of concern for President Biden as recent polling suggests that nearly two-thirds of Democrats voters are not in favor of Biden putting his name on the presidential ballot in 2024. A third of this stated age as the number one factor. 

Tesla Ceo has already indicated his support for DeSantis and that he is leaning toward voting for him in the next elections. 

DeSantis, who is a conservative Republican, has not yet made it clear whether he plans to run in 2024. 

