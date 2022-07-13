January 6 Hearing To Focus On Extremist Groups Alleged Coordination With Trump

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It was Said that on January 6 Hearing to Focus on Trump Allies’ Alleged Coordination with Extremist Groups

The house select committee investigating 6th January will focus Tuesday on the far-right extremist group’s alleged coordination with former President Donald Trump and his top aides ahead of the Capital attack.

The members of the committee have said that members of the Oath Keepers and the proud boys, far-right groups with members.

The members stormed the Capital and had ties to Trump allies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn leading up to 6th January 2021.

Stone and Flynn were earlier interviewed by the committee and invoked their 15th Amendment right much of the time.

Who Will Lead The Questioning Tuesday?

D-Fla, D-Md, Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Jamie Raskin will lead the questioning on Tuesday.

As per the report of the committee aids, who also said Monday that members would not answer specific questions about what exactly would be confirmed witnesses testifying due to safety concerns.

A source told ABC News that Stephen Ayres of Warren, Ohio, admired for illegally entering the Capital on the 6th of January will testify Tuesday. Also, the former spokesman for the Oath Keepers militia group, Jason Van Tatenhove.

Earlier, it was claimed by Ayres that a Civil War will ensure if the 2020 election was not overturned, and accused president Joe Biden, other democrats, and the mainstream media of treason.

The focus of Tuesday, per aides, will be showing how Donald Trump allegedly grew desperate and summoned the mob to Washington, D.C. He offered a complete understanding of Trump’s use of radical measures to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the 2020 election.

What Did Aides Say?

It was said by Aides that they could show that even though there were those in the orbit of Trump. They viewed the electoral college meeting as the end of the presidential election on 14th December.

The focus of Trump shifted toward the 6th of January to block the peaceful transfer of power. According to the committee, they will look particularly at the impact of the 19th December 2020, the tweet was sent by Trump ‘Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, it will be wild!’

It was not by Aides that the former president Trump sent a tweet after an hour of the meeting with Flynn and attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, among others.

In the meeting, seizing voting machines and appointing a special counsel to investigate the election were discussed.

On Monday, the committee will look at White House advisers. The advisers had the information indicating there could be violence on 6th January.

When the question was asked whether that meant hearing from secret service agents Bobby Engel, Tony Ornato, or the vehicle driver of Trump.

In the wake of testimony that the former president reached for the steering wheel in an attempt to go to the Capital, the answer was declined by Aides.

It was also told that the committee would look at the involvement of congress members.

It was announced by the Justice Department that an indictment last month charged the chairman of Proud boys and 5 other members with serious conspiracy.

