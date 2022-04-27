Performing crossword puzzles is a terrific way to keep your mind engaged, pass the time, and challenge yourself simultaneously. There are times when a crossword clue utterly stumps us, either because we have little knowledge of the subject matter or because we cannot come up with an appropriate response. Don’t worry if you’re having trouble finding a precise solution for your Challah holder — we’ve got you covered!

About Eugene Sheffer

Eugene Sheffer is famous not just for the length of his employment, which spanned nearly a quarter-century, from 1942 to 1966, but also for the life and exposure he provided to the Maison, as well as the notable visitors he hosted. Sheffer was fascinated about the French people and their culture.

About Eugene Sheffer crossword

These crosswords which are designed by Eugene sheffer can be found in both offline and online formats. It’s kind of fun for people to solve this crossword puzzle as it is interesting and sharpens your brain. Most people solve this crossword puzzle to check their Iq level.

“Challah Holder” crossword clue answers and solutions

There may be multiple answers to a clue, and we’ve included all possible solutions for the Challah holder clue below. This puzzle was first published on April 25, 2022, by Eugene Sheffer Crossword. For the best result, compare the lengths of the answers provided below to those required in your current crossword puzzle. According to the clue “Challah holder” in the crossword puzzle, the following is the correct response:

BREADBOX (8 letters)

Any essential words that may improve your understanding of either the clue or the solution can be found below, along with definitions of any meaningful words.

Crossword Clues and Answers: Definitions and Examples

BOX (noun)

Small groups can gather in a private part of a theater or grandstand to observe the performance.

The driver’s seat of a bus or coach

BOX (verb)

Please put something in a box and call it a day. Engage in a boxing match with a boxer.

TAKE CARE OF (noun)

Who has a check, note, bond, or another form of title endorsed to him or the person who has the document? A container that can be used to hold anything.

