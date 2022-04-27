Owen Shroyer is a political activist and pundit from St. Louis, Missouri, who was born in 1989 and now resides in Texas. Owen is associated with the alt-right movement in the United States. He also has a radio show on the Infowars Network. Previously, he hosted podcasts and created YouTube videos.

In July 2016, Owen attempted to engage CNN host Van Jones in an impromptu on-camera debate in the streets of Cleveland. Van Jones readily participated and presented well-crafted arguments, prompting Owen to concede that his impression of Van Jones had changed favorably as a result of the interaction.

Owen frequently asked protesters questions on September 2, 2017, while covering a pro-immigrant gathering in Austin, Texas, for InfoWars. Owen began questioning Olivia Williams, a teen, about her beliefs. Owen responded by calling him a “fucking moron,” which drew international attention to the event.

Owen grew up in the United States, where his parents raised him.

Owen attended Missouri University and majored in Psychology and Media after graduating from high school. While working as a student reporter, he covered sports as well.

How Much Does Owen Shroyer Earn?

Owen has a yearly income ranging from $24,292 to $72,507. This amounts to $10.15 to $31.32 hourly pay on average. This is founded on our average American journalist wage estimates. However, dependent on the employee’s level of seniority, these figures can vary dramatically.

Age And Early Life Explored

Owen was born in 1989 in St. Louis, Missouri, and is 33 years old as of 2022. Owen formerly worked as a morning show host on KXFN and later KFNS in St. Louis. Owen started presenting a podcast and sharing his thoughts on YouTube. He has been quoted in the press as endorsing Clinton family conspiracy theories.

Owen Shroyer’s net worth and professional career

As of 2021, Owen’s net worth is predicted to be $2 million dollars. This includes his property, funds, and earnings. His principal source of income is his work as a political analyst and activist. Owen has amassed a large amount of wealth from numerous sources of income, yet he likes to live a humble lifestyle.

Owen Shroyer’s girlfriend, wife, and kids

Autumn Klein is Owen’s spouse. They married in 2013 and are the parents of two children. Together with their children, the couple lives in Los Angeles.

Interesting Facts About Owen Shroyer

Owen is still alive and well. He hasn’t been sick or had any health issues, according to reports.

Owen is interested in pursuing a career in journalism.

She currently works for InfoWars as a political conservative and field reporter, with guest appearances.

In November 2017, Owen was quoted as saying that at an Antifa demonstration in Austin on November 4, 2017, Trump supporters outnumbered anti-Trump protestors. Although Owen had stated that Antifa was not a real threat, InfoWars headlines previously backed a conspiracy theory that the gathering would be the start of a planned (insurgency) against Trump.

