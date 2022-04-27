Lisa Bonet rose to fame after playing Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show. After starring in this hit role, Lisa gained worldwide acclaim, and she was quickly approached about a slew of major roles. Later, she starred in the television series “A Different World,” for which she gained acclaim and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her exceptional performance.

Lisa Bonet-Age, Height, Net Worth, Husband, Marriage, Career, And More

Lisa began her acting career as a child actor when she was 11 years old, appearing in various commercials and beauty pageants. At the age of 16, she was cast as Denise Huxtable on the legendary television sitcom “The Cosby Show,” and her performance gained her a lot of publicity.

Quick Facts About Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet is a biracial ethnic American who was born in the United States. According to her religion, she is a Christian. The actress has kept her figure fit, with a body measurement of 32-23-31 inches, a height of 5 feet 2 inches, and a weight of around 53 kg.

Lisa Bonet’s Age And Early Life Explored

Lisa Michelle Boney was born in San Francisco, California, the United States, on November 16, 1967. Her father, Allen Bonet, is an opera singer of African American ancestry, and her mother, Arlene, is an Ashkenazi Jewish music teacher.

Lisa has two half-brothers and five half-sisters, as her parents split when she was too young. Moving on to her schooling, she attended Birmingham High School and graduated from there. She went on to study acting at the Celluloid Actor’s Studio in North Hollywood, where she completed her education.

Lisa Bonet’s net worth and professional career

She is able to generate a substantial sum of money while also establishing her name and reputation. Her predicted net worth in 2022 is $10 million.

Lisa Bonet: Boyfriend, Husband, and Kids

Lisa Bonet married American singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz in 1987. Lisa had her first child, a girl named Zoe Isabella, in 1988. They divorce in 1993 after a short marriage.

Lisa began dating actor Jason Momoa in 2005, and the two became engaged after two years. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were married in 2017 after dating for more than ten years. They have two children together: Nakoa-Wolf, a son, and Lola Iolani Momoa, a daughter. Lisa rose to prominence after she and Jason announced their divorce on January 12, 2022.

Interesting Facts About Lisa Bonet

Lisa is indeed a sophomore at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California.

She finally joined the Celluloid Actors Studio in North Hollywood and received her acting credential.

Lisa Bonet has been able to purchase luxury residences and enjoy the finer things in life. She and her ex-husband, Lenny, first bought a beautiful home.

This mansion was sold for $7.5 million when the couple split up.

Lisa appeared in the 2006 film “Whitepaddy” as a co-star. Hill Harper, Debra Wilson, Sherilyn Fenn, Karen Black, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar co-starred alongside her in the film. In 2008, she participated in the American remake of the British television series “Life on Mars.”

