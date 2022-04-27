Who Is Jodi Arias? Wiki, Age, Husband, Net Worth, Crime!!

Jodi Ann Arias was raised in Salinas, California, where she was born on July 9th, 1980. The names of her parents are Sandy S. Arias and William Angelo. Along with this, she has two younger brothers and two younger half-siblings. Since she was born under the Cancerian horoscope, she is now 40 years of age.

Jodi Arias: Wiki, Age, Husband, Net Worth, Crime, And More

When Travis Alexander, Travis’s ex-girlfriend Jodi Arias’s ex-boyfriend, was found murdered, she was sentenced to life in prison without parole as an American citizen. Before moving back to California with her ex-boyfriend Alexander in 2007, Jodi spent a year living in Mesa, Arizona, with him. Despite their breakup, these two were still in touch.

He was found dead in his Mesa, Arizona, home in June 2008; she claimed self-defense and has since pleaded not guilty. In the bathtub of Alexander’s home, his friends discovered his body after five days. Many knife wounds were found in the man’s body after being found dead.

Jodi was arrested in July of 2008 on accusations of shooting and stabbing Alexander in the leg. A four-month trial that began in December 2012 ended in April 2015 with her conviction and sentencing to life in prison without the chance of release for her first-degree murder, which she admitted to.

Jodi Arias Age

She was born on 9th July 1980 and is 42 years old as of 2022.

Jodi Arias Net Worth

Arias is estimated to have a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Even though Jodi has amassed a sizable fortune, she likes to live a simple existence.

Interesting facts about Jodi Arias:

Ruby is her lucky birthstone.

Her height is 165 centimeters and she weighs 55kg.

There is no way for Arias to be released from prison. Throughout the Arizona jail system, she’s been moved around a bit.

Leaked audio from the Arizona State Prison Complex revealed Jodi’s relationship with another inmate.

There is currently no trace of her whereabouts as of January 2020.

Jodi Arias Husband, Wife, and Children

As a side gig, she is a freelance photographer. As of the fall of 2001, she worked as a server at a restaurant in the Golden State. As the restaurant’s food and beverage department manager, Darryl Brewer introduced her to him in 2003. Additionally, they owned a Palm Desert, California, residence.

After her divorce from Brewer in 2006, Jodi met marketer and motivational speaker Travis Alexander.

It’s safe to say that Alexander belonged to the Mormon faith. According to Arias, a week after they met, they became romantically attracted to one other and began having sexual encounters. She moved to Mesa, Arizona, from California in February 2007. That year, they split up, but they continued to meet up for sex consistently.

Afterward, she filed a police report alleging that Alexander had abused her physically and sexually. The same day in 2008, she stabbed Alexander to death. In the wake of the murder investigation, several forensic pieces of evidence point to Jodi’s likely involvement in the crime.

Read More: