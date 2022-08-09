Olivia Newton-Jhon Net Worth, Biography, Career, And Death!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dame Olivia Newton-Jhon was a British singer, actress, writer, and producer whose net worth is $60 million when she died. Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022. She was 73 years old. She was fighting cancer on and off for a long time. She has been suffering from the disease for 29 years.

Olivia Newton-John had a successful career in both music and movies. Olivia is one of the most popular artists of all time. She has sold an estimated 120 million records. She has put out more than 25 studio albums, and hits like “Physical,” “I Really Love You,” and “Have You Ever Been Mellow” have made her famous.

Olivia Newton-Jhon Biography, Net Worth, And Personal Life!

Olivia Newton-John was born in Cambridge, England, on September 26, 1948. Her father was from Wales and her mother was from Germany. Olivia, who was born in Britain and raised in Australia, is a singer, actress, and songwriter. Her talent as a singer has brought her worldwide fame and recognition, as well as four Grammy Awards and a number of top-selling singles and albums.

Olivia Newton-John is one of the most popular artists in the world. She has sold more than 100 million records. Her 1973 album “Let Me Be There” and 1974 album “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” are probably her best-known works. She also appeared in the 1978 movie version of the musical “Grease” with John Travolta.

Olivia Newton’s Net Worth

Olivia Newton-Jhon is worth around $60 million, according to estimates. She makes most of her money as an actress and singer, but she has also made some money as a business owner. The actress is known for her pop and soft rock hits like “Come on Over” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as well as for her roles in movies like “Grease,” where she played Sandy.

Before she started recording songs in 1966, she made a lot of money by going on radio and TV shows. But the truth is that she didn’t get her first record deal until 1971.

Olivia Newton- Jhon Career

At the age of 14, Olivia Newton-John formed the short-lived all-female band Sol Four with three friends. They often played at her brother-in-law’s coffee factory.

The actress became a regular on Australian television and radio shows, including HSV-7’s The Happy Show, where she appeared as “Lovely Livvy”. She also appeared on the Go Show, where she met her future duet partner, a singer named Pat Carroll, and a future music producer named John Farrar.

Olivia won a talent contest on the television show Sing, Sing, Sing, Sing, Sing, Sing, hosted by one of the 1960s Australian stars, Johnny O’Keefe. Olivia sang songs such as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” and “Anyone Who Had a Heart”.

The actress’ career took off after her 1978 role in the film version of the Broadway musical Grease.

Her first album If Not For You was released in 1971. The title track, written by Bob Dylan and originally recorded by George Harrison on his 1970 album All Things Must Pass, was reportedly the biggest hit worldwide.

Achievements And Awards

Olivia received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1981 and was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2002. In 1990 she was named a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Environmental Program, and in 1998 she received the Cadillac Concept to the World Humanitarian Award.

In 1999, the Red Cross presented Newton-John with its Humanitarian Award and the Women’s Guild of Cedar-Sinai Hospital named her a “Woman of the 21st Century.” “Ermenegildo Zegna International Environmental Award” from the Environmental Media Association and the “Green Globe Arts and Nature Award” from the Rainforest Alliance. Olivia received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 at Australia Day at Penfolds Black Tie Gala and in 2007 at the American-Australian Association’s Black Tie Gala.

She received the Decatur Memorial Hospital Humanitarian Award in 2006, the Kimmel Center’s Valor Award in 2007 and the Marianne Williamson Project Angel Food Founder’s Award in 2008. Newton-John was named an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2006 and an Associate of the Order of Australia (AC) in 2019.

Olivia Newton’s Personal Life

Olivia got engaged to Bruce Welch in 1968. He produced some of her music and helped her write the song “Please Mr. Please.” When their relationship ended in 1972, he attempted suicide. In 1973, she started dating businessman Lee Kramer, who later became her manager.

They were together for most of the 1970s, but Newton-John called their relationship “one long breakup.” She got married to her “Xanadu” co-star Matt Lattanzi on December 15, 1984. They had a daughter, Chloe Rose, in January 1986. In 1995, they got a divorce. Then Olivia dated cameraman/gaffer Patrick McDermott on and off for almost a decade, but he disappeared while fishing off the coast of California in 2005.

There have been rumors for a long time that McDermott faked his death and was living in Mexico. John Easterling, who started the Amazon Herb Company, married Newton-John on June 21, 2008, in Peru. They said their vows in an Incan ceremony and then had a legal ceremony nine days later on Jupiter Island, Florida.

Olivia Newton-John Death

Olivia has been fighting breast cancer for over 30 years. “She fought metastatic breast cancer for 30 years, but it eventually won.” Olivia Newton-John, who was 73 years old, died peacefully on August 8, 2022, at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

