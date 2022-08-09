Eddie Deezen Net Worth, Wife, Movies, Family, Age!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Eddie Deezen is an American actor, comedian, and voice actor, best known for his role as Eugene Felsnic in “Grease” (1978) and “Grease 2” (1982).

Eddie Deezen was born in Cumberland, Maryland, and knew from a young age that he wanted to be a comedian. Right after graduating from high school, he moved to Hollywood to become a stand-up comedian, but he eventually changed his mind and started acting instead. Eddie Deezen is a movie actor with a net worth of $500,000.

Eddie Deezen’s Net Worth

Eddie Deezen had a net worth of about $500,000, thanks to his job as an actor and comedian in the United States.

Most of his base income comes from his successes as an actor.

His enormous net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $5 and $10 million. The actor has not only a huge number of followers on social media

Eddie Deezen Annual Salary

Eddie Deezen is an American actor and comedian. According to what I have seen on the internet, Eddie Deezen’s net worth is around $500,000.

Eddie Deezen Parents

Eddie Deezen was born and raised in Cumberland, Maryland with his parents. her father is Mr. Robert Dezen and his mother is Mrs. Irma Dezen.

Eddie Deezen Education

Eddie Deezen is well educated. He attended college and graduated. Eddie Deezen attends North High School in Phoenix, Arizona, a secondary school, and Phoenix College in Encanto, Phoenix, Arizona, a public community college.

Eddie Deezen Career

He appeared at least three times at the Comedy Store as a stand-up comic. However, after he messed up his last performance and could not remember his program, he decided to quit stand-up comedy and focus on acting. Deezen tried stand-up comedy one more time, but singer-songwriter Paul Williams recorded him in an episode of The Gong Show in the mid-1970s.

Deezen’s first and perhaps best-known role was as the nerdy college student Eugene Felsnic in the movie Grease. He got the role by passing a standard audition.

In the period after the filming of Grease ended, Deezen landed another small role as a bully in the low-budget independent science fiction film Laserblast. Although Laserblast was Deezen’s second film, it was his first time on the big screen. It was released in March 1978, three months before Grease hit theaters.

Eddie Deezen Films

In the early 1980s, Deezen played his typical nerd in a series of major films, such as Disney’s Midnight Madness (1980), Zapped! (1982) and WarGames (1983). He also played Eugene Felsnic in Grease 2 (1982), making him one of only seven actors from the first film to return for the second.

In 1984, Deezen obtained a recurring role in television. In the first season of Punky Brewster, he played a dorky janitor. But after only eight episodes, Deezen left the show of his own accord because he didn’t want to perform in front of a live audience and couldn’t remember his lines.

Eddie Deezen Wife

Eddie Deezen is a comedian and actor in the United States. His wife is Linda Deezen. He has played many well-known roles in films such as Grease, Grease 2, Teenage Exorcist, Midnight Madness, 1941, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, WarGames, The Polar Express, and many others. In the 1970s and 1980s, he played a series of nerdy characters.

Eddie Deezen Height And Weight

Eddie Deezen's height and weight in 2021, when he will be 63 years old.

Eddie Mental Health

Following his recent arrest, Eddie Deezen may not be able to appear in court due to his mental condition.

According to a commitment order that came into Source’s hands, the 65-year-old Grease actor is being treated at the Maryland Department of Health and cannot appear in court for burglary and trespassing because he suffers from a mental disorder.

In April, Deezen was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace after allegedly breaking into a nursing home.

