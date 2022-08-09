Kareem Hunt Net Worth, Height, Weight, Age, Wife, Bio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kareem AJ Hunt is a running back in the National Football League for the Cleveland Browns (NFL). Kareem Hunt attended Toledo University before being inducted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended up leading the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie in 2017 and was picked to the Pro Bowl.

Kareem Hunt is a United States player, as we all know. The estimated US net worth of him ranges from $4 million to $6 million. We can see that he leads a lavish lifestyle and travels the world through his daily updates on his social media accounts and stories. He also has a large mansion and a private supercar.

Kareem Hunt Early Life

Kareem was born on August 6, 1995, to Stephanie Riggins and Kareem Hunt. Interestingly, the son and father duo share the same name! He was born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Willoughby. He progressed from being a three-star prospect at South High School to an NFL proposition at the University of Toledo, and then the Chiefs handpicked him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hunt played football for the Rebels team while attending South High School in Willoughby, Ohio. As a junior, he gained 2,519 yards and scored 39 touchdowns on the ground; later, as a senior, his scores improved, as he gained 2,685 yards and scored 44 touchdown passes. Hunt engaged in playing college football at the University of Toledo and was evaluated as a three-star draftee by unofficial tallies.

Kareem Hunt Career Beginnings

In his first season at Toledo in 2013, Hunt participated in 12 games, made three starts, and rushed for 866 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries. He had a productive four-game run during the season. Hunt participated in 10 games as a sophomore, missing three due to injury. In each of his ten games, he rushed for at least 101 yards. Kareem Hunt was titled the GoDaddy Bowl MVP in 2015 after rushing for 271 yards and five touchdowns against Arkansas State.

Due to a violation of team rules, sadly, Hunt was suspended for the first two games of his junior season in 2015. In total, he rushed for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015.

Hunt broke Chester Taylor’s school record for career rushing yards with 4,945 and finished third all-time in the MAC. He also holds career school records for total yards from scrimmage and yards per rush. Hunt was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During the draft, he was chosen as the sixth running back. Moreover, he was the first Toledo Rocket selected that year out of a total of three.

He had a phenomenal rookie campaign in 2017 in which he amassed 1,327 rushing yards and scored 33rd among the NFL’s 100 best players for the season. He carried that momentum into the 2018 season before being released by Kansas City. In spite of signing with the Browns in 2019, he missed the first eight games of the season due to a league-imposed suspension for violating their conduct policy.

Kareem Hunt, whose contract is about to expire, has asked Cleveland for a trade. The team, however, declined his request. Throughout training camp, he even objected to taking part in team drills.

Kareem Hunt’s Net Worth

He has accumulated a net worth of $5.1 million primarily through his earnings as an American football player and a free agent. Reportedly, the Cleveland Browns pay him an average annual salary of about $1.3 million.

Kareem Hunt Personal Life

Kareem Hunt, who is lauded for his achievements on the field, had a difficult childhood due to his family’s active involvement in the crime. In northeast Ohio, Hunt’s father, who goes by the name Kareem Hunt, has been detained at least 35 times on domestic violence-related charges. Infractions involving drugs accounted for the majority of felony convictions. He received a total sentence of nine years in prison for nine felony convictions, but it’s ambiguous how much time he spent in federal prison for a multitude of minor charges.

Kareem Hunt Height & Weight

Kareem is currently 27 years old, having been born in the year 1995. Accordingly, the powerful running back was born on August 5, making him a Leo. Hunt is also 6 feet (1.8m) tall and weighs around 97 kg (216 lb). Looking at Hunt, anyone can conclude that he has a perfect body that complements his playing position. Kareem sports dark brown afro locks and dark brown eyes. Additionally, he is a mixed-race American having American citizenship.

Kareem Hunt Accolades

He was named PFWA Rookie of the Year in 2017 for his outstanding debut season. He was again chosen as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in 2017. In addition, Reese’s Senior Bowl Rookie of the Year was awarded later that year.