Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth: Family Parents, Wife, Children

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek-Nigerian basketball player for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo’s native country, as well as his athleticism, agility, stamina, and ball-handling abilities, have got him the moniker “Greek Freak.” He ranks among the best players in the NBA overall and its most dominant players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Early life

He was born in Athens, Greece, on December 6, 1994. His parents arrived in the country in 1991 after leaving Nigeria. Giannis has two younger brothers, Costas and Alexis, and also an older brother, Thanasis. Despite being born in Greece, Giannis is not eligible for Greek citizenship. In reality, even after reaching 18, he stayed stateless because he held neither Greek nor Nigerian identity.

A club coach recalls a 13-year-old playing football with Giannis and his brother and not being particularly interested in shooting with basketball. As children, the brothers could not freely socialize with other children in their neighborhood or with locals because they were constantly afraid of being deported by the authorities.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Career Beginnings

Since 2007, Giannis and Thanasis have been working on their basketball skills. Bless you, Zivas, Philathalitikos’ general manager! Ziva assisted his parents in getting work and also financially supported the brothers so they could meet their basketball club responsibilities. After two years of practice, Giannis was selected as a part of Philathlitikos’ young team in 2009, launching his professional career.

Giannis met the requirements to enter the April 2013–14 NBA Draft. Giannis Antetokounmpo was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first draft round, 15th overall among all potential draftees. He was accepted as a new signee by the Bucks. His outstanding performance in the ‘Rising Stars Challenge playoff won him a spot on the second team of the NBA All-Rookie team, with each team consisting of five players. Moreover, Antetokounmpo’s contract with the Milwaukee Bucks was extended for an additional two years.

In February 2016, Giannis Antetokounmpo surpassed double figures for the first time in his NBA career during a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, in which the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed. At the age of 21, he also became the Bucks’ youngest player to register a triple-double. His sixth triple-double came during a victory over the Orlando Magic. He received this title once more as the “Eastern Player of the Week” in December of the same year.

In February 2017, Giannis became the first Bucks player since Michael Redd to be named to an All-Star team. Following his selection, he became the club franchise’s youngest basketball player ever.

He joined only five other players in NBA history who have led the Bucks in each of the following statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals. In addition, his historic accomplishment made him the first NBA player to finish in the top 20 in each of the main statistical categories during a typical season. He played a vital role as a player of the Milwaukee Bucks club, sustaining the charm of his impressive performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wife

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly is dating his gorgeous girlfriend named Mariah Riddlesprigger. Although Mariah and Giannis are not yet believed to have wed, they are content to live together in Milwaukee.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Liam Charles, in February 2020. Riddlesprigger doesn’t hold back when it comes to showcasing their baby on Instagram; frequently, they post pictures of him having fun in the great outdoors or usually hanging out with papa Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has a net worth of $70 million. That amount includes a salary of $45 million per year. And, according to Forbes, with this recent title triumph, his compensation will only rise. In December 2021, he inked a five-year, $228 million agreement with the Bucks.

In December 2021, he inked a five-year, $228 million agreement with the Bucks. He also receives about $25 million in endorsement payments each year. In November 2017, Antetokonmpo initially agreed to an endorsement contract with Nike. His first year’s earnings were $35 million out of this endorsement. However, when June of 2019 dawned, he generated upwards of $43 million from the Nike endorsement alone.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Awards

In 2019 and 2020, Antetokounmpo, one of basketball’s most distinguished players, earned back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player Awards; till now, only two players in the history of the NBA have accomplished this feat before turning 26, joining LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in this distinction. In addition, he was the third player, after Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, to win both accolades in the same season when he received his MVP trophy in 2020 and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 in 2021, earning Finals MVP honors. The following year, he was nominated to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team as one of the league’s finest players in history.