Noah Thompson Wins ‘American Idol’ 2022: Did The Public Get It Right?

The three judges of American Idol, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, did an excellent job picking the most talented musical performers from among the contestants that auditioned. Noah Thompson and Jay, two of their picks for the platinum ticket, were allowed to record their very own singles during the competition. In addition, all of the other contestants have proven their musical ability and popularity by having individual singles that have reached the top of the charts.

Did Voters Get It Right?

This demonstrates both their musical aptitude and their popularity. Even Hunter Girl and Leah penned their songs and composed their music. The histories of the Top 7 tracks on American Idol and the behind-the-scenes footage are also entertaining to see.

The performances of “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” and “September” were given by Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as one of the Top 7 contestants, Jay. The next song that Deana Carter and Mike Parker, who placed in the top ten, sang together was called “Strawberry Wine.”

The night’s host, Ryan Seacrest, announced that the first results had been tallied. According to the outcomes of the live vote conducted by members of the American public, Leah finished in third place in the overall standings. The battle between male country singer Scotty McCreery and female country singer Lauren Alaina in Season 10 of “American Idol” was the first time the competition pitted male country singers against female country singers.

After Leah was eliminated from the competition, Ben Platt and Top 10 singer Lady K performed their version of the song “Take Me to the Pilot.” This helped to bring the crowd back together again. After “Pick Me Up” and “The Good Ones,” subsequent artists included Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, and Emerson Flora.

The song “She Used to Be Mine” was performed by Nicolina during her audition, and then Sara Bareilles joined her for a repeat of the song. As the first judge to take the stage during the grand finale, Katy Perry performed a duet with Thomas Rhett on his hit song “Where We Started,” which they sang together. James Arthur and Fritz Hager gave a cover performance of “Can I Be Him.”

After Christian Guardino was eliminated from the Top 7 stage of the competition, there was speculation that Michael Bublé and his most devoted fan might perform an emotional rendition of “Smile” together. The song “I’m the Only One” was sung by Noah Thompson and Melissa Etheridge in collaboration.

The song “Riot” by Rascal Flatts, which she had previously played during the showstoppers round, was Hunter Girl’s selection for her encore performance. After returning to the stage, Ryan Seacrest made the significant announcement that was expected. After 16 million votes, Noah Thompson has been crowned the “American Idol” winner in 2022. The upcoming celebrity remarked, “My heart is rushing out of my chest at the end of the performance.” “That’s just insane.”

In preparation for American Idol season 20, Hunter Girl developed the lyrics and music for her original song “Red Bird” in Nashville with the assistance of Austin Goodloe, Matt McKinney, and producer Jimmy Robbins. Hunter Girl’s Instagram account post reveals that she shed some tears while working on this tune.

She claims that when she was a child, her family taught her that the appearance of a cardinal was a message from heaven that departed loved ones were looking down on them from paradise, which served as the impetus for her to write the song “Red Bird.” During an interview with Music Mayhem, Hunter Girl revealed that the night of her first American Idol episode, she was “terrified” to go on television because it was her first time performing on the show.

