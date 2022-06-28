17.6 C
Nina Dobrev Slams Anti-Abortion Laws: “My Body, My Choice”

Nina Dobrev rocks a new one! However, this time, there is a purpose behind it. The 33-year-old actress of Flatliners posted a lovely photo of herself in a two-piece bathing suit to Instagram, along with a sombre remark. ‘My body, my choice,’ she commented next to a beautiful June 27 photo. With a pink drink held aloft in her hand, Nina executed an ecstatic leap on the beach while wearing a navy blue and white striped string bikini. The statements were a jab at the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Nina Dobrev Slams Anti-Abortion Laws: “My Body, My Choice”

In the comments area, some of Nina’s 25.6 million Facebook fans echoed her sentiment. Comments like “Our bodies should not be in the hands of politicians!!” and “LOUDER FOR THE ONES IN THE BACK” were left by followers. It reads, “Thank you for using your platform to assist others to find resources and information about vital topics like this.” When it comes to making decisions regarding our bodies, “no one should be making those decisions except for us!”

Nina Dobrev Slams Anti-Abortion Laws: "My Body, My Choice"

Recently, the Never Cry Werewolf actress and her beau Shaun White were photographed in the Maldives, showing off their extensive swimsuit collection. After posting a picture of herself in a red bikini and riding a jet ski with Shaun on June 20, she wrote: “Schedule for the next week: Eat. Sleep. Burn. Apply Aloe.”

Since Shaun retired from snowboarding following the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the couple has taken several romantic vacations together.

In addition, the source said, “Nina feels like Shaun is still so young and that the possibilities are unlimited.” Her confidence in his ability to make the proper decision for himself is unwavering, and she’s already impressed by his impressive list of accomplishments.

