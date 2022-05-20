Becki Newton Net Worth: How Did the Star of “The Lincoln Lawyer” Earn $2 Million?

Becki Newton is an actress from the United States. She is most recognized for her appearances in Ugly Betty as Amanda Tanen and How I Met Your Mother as Quinn Garvey.

Becki Newton Net Worth, Income, Love Life, Childhood, Career, Love Life

Becki Newton was born on July 4, 1978, in New Haven, Connecticut, to composer and arranger Bruce Chase and violinist Fannie Chase. Her ancestors are English and Czech.

Before entering the University of Pennsylvania and receiving a bachelor’s degree in European history, she began performing musicals and plays at local theatres.

Becki moved to New York City after college and worked in television commercials for companies like Olive Garden. Newton also appeared in Human Relations Media’s “Keg Party,” a public service announcement on the dangers of drinking.

Becki Newton’s Career

Newton played Amanda Tanen in the ABC comedy-drama series Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010.

The official Ugly Betty podcast was hosted by Newton and co-star Michael Urie.

She also appeared with Urie in the ABC.com web program Mode After Hours. Newton was performing in a New York City Center Encores concert. Molly Gray was played by Chris Diamantopoulos, her real-life spouse.

In 2011, Newton starred in the TV program Love Bites. NBC agreed to produce the program in May 2010. Because Newton was pregnant, Spiro had a commitment to continue on her previous show, My Boys, which was subsequently canceled, and Chupack opted to quit the show, Love Bites was pushed back until the middle of the season.

Newton first appeared on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother in November 2011 as Quinn Garvey, a love interest for Neil Patrick Harris’s character Barney Stinson.

In 2013, Newton appeared in the Fox comedy series The Goodwin Games. In 2018, Newton joined the HBO drama series Divorce as Jackie Giannopolis, the new girlfriend of Thomas Haden Church’s character.

Becki Newton’s Net Worth

Becki Newton now has a net worth of $2 million, as previously stated. She rose to fame as an actress by starring in films and television shows such as “How I Met Your Mother” and “Love Bites.”

P.S., August Rush, The Chamberland Sisters, and Otherhood are among the films in which she has appeared. For instance, August Rush made $66.1 million worldwide, whereas P.S. barely made $273,000.

Becki Newton’s Love Life

Becki Newton is happily married. At a New York subway stop, Newton met actor Chris Diamantopoulos, and the two married on May 12, 2005. Chris Diamantopoulos, her stunning husband, and she exchanged wedding vows. Chris is a Greek-Canadian actor best known for his roles as Russ Hanneman in HBO’s Silicon Valley and Moe Howard in The Three Stooges.

After being born in Canada, he was raised in Greece (2012). He also gave the voice of Mickey Mouse in the film The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and the subsequent television series.

According to court papers, the couple married on May 12, 2005, in a New York City subway station. It is possible, though, that the couple will begin dating before they are married.

Mr. Newton and Mrs. Diamantopolous made the joyful announcement that they were expecting their first child on July 1, 2010. In the beginning of November of 2010, she gave birth to her first kid. They became parents to their daughter for the second time in 2014.

Read More

American YouTuber DeStorm Power!! Net Worth, Age, Height, And More!!

American Idol 2022 Contestant Fritz Hager’s Net Worth, Age, Girlfriend, And Bio

All About Emily Bustamante: Net Worth, Biographical Information, Age, Boyfriend, Children, And Much More!!