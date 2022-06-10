It started on a very special day, while the celebration of Father’s day was running. After that, the two famous actors Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds together started forcing a hilarious commercial in which they introduce ‘the vasectomy,’ an alcoholic drink that is a mixture of cranberry juice, tonic water, lemon juice, and Ryan’s Aviation. In the video, it was shown by Nick how to make a boozy concoction. The video clip was released on 8th June. He also joked that the Lord knows I need one as the actor continues to expand his family.

During Abby De La Rosa’s Pregnancy, Nick Cannon And Ryan Reynolds Joke About Vasectomies!!

First, he assured his fans that all ingredients are pure by pouring them into the glass. Then he garnished ‘the mother of all cocktails’ with a twist of orange, Reynolds stepped in to sample the final product.

The Deadpool actor said he would take it from here as he is a father of three children and took a swig of the drink, prompting Cannon to reply that he had eight. The Van Wilder actor did a spit take before bringing in the Wild ‘n out star for a tight hug’. He said, ‘no longer you have eight kids, you smell amazing!”

Personal Life Of Nick Cannon And Ryan Reynolds:

Nick Cannon is the husband of Mariah Carey who is a songwriter. He became a father as his wife Carey gave birth to fraternal twins, one is a boy whose name is Moroccan and another one is a girl whose name is Monroe. After six years of their marriage, the pair decided to live separately and filed for divorce in 2014.

Cannon has 2 children with Brittany Bell who is a model. The couple has one son named Golden who was born in February 2017, and another one is a daughter named Powerful Queen who was born in late 2020. In the middle of 2021, again he became the father of twins named Zion and Zillion, who were born to DJ Abby De La Rosa.

After that, his 7th child was born to Alyssa Scott. The name of his 7th child is Zen. But unfortunately Zen died of brain cancer in December when he was just 5 months old. He confirmed that he is going to be a father with Bre Tiesi in early 2022.

On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds has 2 children with his wife Blake Lively. The names of his three children are James who is 7 years old, Inez who is 5 years old, and Betty who is 2 years old.

Nick is teased by Ryan. He said that ‘stork is on the way,’ suggesting there may be more kids in the future of Nick. In the episode of The Lip Service podcast, Ryan told ‘if you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 were… wait till 2022!’ as he became a father of many kids last year.

Amid Abby De La Rosa Announced Her Pregnancy:

Amid Abby De La Rosa revealed that Nick is not the only one growing his family, she is also expecting again, possibly a year after welcoming twins with the Nick Cannon Show host. She didn’t reveal the father’s name of her baby. She showed up with her baby bump in an Instagram video story.

