Bruce Willis recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia. The emotional statement was shared on Instagram in March 2022. His strong willpower and positive mental health made him stand and fight to recover. This shows Willis is not going to slow down by any means, any time soon.

In recent times, Willis, the Die Hard star, who is 67, was spotted out with his lovely, cute wife Emma Heming Willis in Los Angeles.

Bruce Willis Spotted On Rare Public Outing With Wife Emma After Aphasia Diagnosis

Emma, 44, and Willis looked very casual in their outfit. The actor was in his light blue patterned button-up shirt well paired with light blue jeans, while Emma opted for dark jeans for her dark blue acid wash top. The couple looked stunning, and they were walking over the street.

Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia that could make the affected person unable to write, speak, and understand language. The family unwrapped about his bad medical condition in late March by sharing a post on Instagram mentioning his stepping back from his acting carrier.

During the bad times, Emma stood like a pillar for supporting her husband, and she forgot to give a little bit of care to herself. She shared, “My family is my everything, and the needs of my family are my first priority above my own.”

Emma, the Dior model, tied the knot with wills in March 2009. The couple now shares two daughters, Mabel, who is 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the actor Willis.

Last week, Emma shared a loving message to Willis on social media. The shared one was all a throwback fun video. She shared a written message showing, “I hold a motto within myself, and it helps me fight against fear. You never let the fear stop you from what your heart long for. My husband, who is strong from within, never feared anything, even when he was facing serious health issues. He is now all in his next level of confidence.”

Emma always shows her love and respect for Willis. Bruce has always been led by his deep passion for acting and has never taken a break from it, nor has anything stopped him from doing what he wishes from his heart. She added, “Willis never forgot to enjoy the little things, and all his cute doings warm my heart and make me fall in love with him over and over again.”

Whatever he faced, the family admitted it, and the couple shared that it was really a challenging time for them. After the recovery of Willis, the lovely couple together appreciated the love and support from their fans they shared during their hard times.

Willis has been spotted outside with his friends on a couple of occasions, and he was also enjoying a great family time. Last month he was spotted leaving Shutters hotel in Santa Monica after having a great lunch with his close friends. In the same month, Emma shared Willis’s video in which he was playing basketball with some of his dear friends at home.

