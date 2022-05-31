The Return of Qui-Gon Jinn in a New Star Wars Series Is Confirmed by Liam Neeson

The New Star Wars series The Mandalorian has revealed that Qui-Gon Jinn will return.

TMZ reports that Liam Neeson will reprise his role as Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, who starred in The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones in 1999 and 2002.

The Mandalorian Has Yet To Be Given An Official Release Date

Neeson has already repeated his role as Qui-Gon Jinn for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, so this wouldn’t be his first time doing so.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars – The Lost Missions, he played a Sith version of Qui-Gon. Additionally, Neeson is anticipated to appear in an episode or two of the upcoming live-action television series

The Mandalorian will feature Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as a lone gunfighter during the time period of the first Star Wars trilogy, directed by Jon Favreau.

Fast & Furious 6’s Gina Carano and Carl Weathers are also in the cast (Predator). The Mandalorian has yet to be given an official release date, but it’s safe to assume it’ll be sometime in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Episode II – Attack of the Clones featured Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn. However, he reappeared in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, both as a Force ghost, after both films ended.

A new Star Wars television series from director Jon Favreau, which Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, revealed to Variety, will bring the actor back to the galaxy far, far away. Kennedy described him as “a vital element of the franchise.” “So, yes, he’s coming back.”

Last year, it was reported that Favreau would create and executive produces a live-action Star Wars series alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Even though very little else is known about the project (such as its title), Favreau has stated that it will focus on characters who have yet to be given their own film (such as Han Solo).

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Episode II: Attack of the Clones both featured the actor as a Jedi Knight, although he did not return for any of the prequels’ subsequent installments.

According to a new statement from Liam Neeson, who has confirmed his involvement in Disney’s forthcoming series “The Mandalorian,” which is due to premiere on November 16th, Neeson has been working behind the scenes on some sort of project with the show’s producer, J.J Abrams.

The actor, when asked if he planned to reprise his role as a Jedi, said, “I’m going to do it,” as reported by Digital Spy. In my opinion, we’ll be able to do it next year.

In a subsequent interview with Collider, Abrams announced that Neeson would be returning as the Jedi Knight: Because “it was such a delightful character,” Abrams remarked, “I mean obviously we were talking about [reviving him].” “We weren’t sure if we’d be able to capture him or not.”