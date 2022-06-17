A New Series On Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Might Actually Happen!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Remember Jon Snow from Game of Thrones? Well, if you are a die-hard GOT fan, and most importantly a Jon Snow fan, brace yourselves! Because according to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has decided to create a sequel series that is focused on this character!

Jon Snow Might Actually Happen

This marks the 8th series of Game Of Thrones. Additionally, there are 3 animated series and 4 live-action series.

Son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, the series on Jon Snow mainly revolves around the adventures of Kit Harrington’s character after the end of the show.

Now, you must love GOT to the core which explains why you are still here. In the series, Jon Snow is seen joining the Night’s Watch, after which his heritage is unveiled as a true-blooded Targaryen.

It is also to be noted that Jon Snow was pretty close to being the main character. Fortunately, the incredible acting skills of Kit Harrington ensured that Snow later grew to be a traditional hero that would be remembered for time and beyond.

Despite the fact that Jon’s family members were losing their lives one by one, he stood loyal to the Night’s Watch as its brother. It can also be seen that eventually the brothers of the Night’s Watch are found to vow that they will remain unmarried and will consider the brothers of the Night’s Watch as their sole family.

So if a series on Jon Snow were to happen, it would be pretty exciting to see how his story takes over from here. Many fans state that Jon Snow has high potential and that his adventures can be further explored through the rest of the characters as well as the world in which their stories take place.

Sansa Stark and Arya Stark played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams respectively are unlikely to do a cameo, however. And if you are anticipating the return of Clarke, it is most likely to happen in the form of a dream or a flashback. Not to mention Tormund the Free Folk warrior was seen for the last time with Jon Snow, which again leaves us in question.

Furthermore, fans point out that a romance between Brienne of Tarth and Tormund would definitely be brilliant as it would provide justice to their existence.

So if you feel unhappy with how GOT ended, fret not because here comes something even more exciting!

