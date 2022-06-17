Destin Daniel Cretton Developing A Marvel ‘Wonder Man’ Series!!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Wonder Man is being developed by Marvel alongside Destin Daniel Cretton for a television series.

In the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series that Destin Daniel Cretton is producing for Disney Plus, Variety has learned through sources that Andrew Guest will serve as head writer and executive producer.

As first introduced in the ninth issue of The Avengers (1964), Wonder Man was designed by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck. He was first introduced as an antagonist with ionic powers, but now he is a hero. The character was eventually reformed and even became a member of the Avengers. Vision’s mental template was based on Wonder Man’s brain layout in comic books.

Wonder Man is rumored to be the subject of the show, according to reports. Because of Tony Stark’s Stark Industries, the real-life Wonder Man goes by Simon Williams, the son of a wealthy businessman. Consequently, Baron Zemo offers Williams a deal that grants him ionic superpowers, including enhanced strength and endurance. In the end, Wonder Man decided to join the Avengers after a long battle.

In addition to working as co-creator, Cretton will serve as executive producer and maybe direct the series. The news that Cretton would return to direct and write the sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” came at the same time as the announcement of his overall arrangement with Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective.

His most recent film, “Hawkeye,” came out in November and December of 2021, and Guest acted as a consultant producer on that film as well. “Community,” “30 Rock,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” are just some of the shows he’s worked on in the past. For their work on “Succession” from Season 2 of “30 Rock,” he and John Riggi won the WGA Award for episodic comedy. UTA and Mosaic represent guests.

Walt Disney+ has added yet another MCU show to its ever-expanding array of offerings. Matt Corman and Chris Ord, creators of “Covert Affairs,” will develop and executive produce a new “Daredevil” series, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio expected to reprise their roles as the superheroes. Daredevil series stars Cox and D’Onofrio also returned to their roles in recent MCU films, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Hawkeye.”

