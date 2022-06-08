Neve Campbell Won’t Be Back For ‘Scream 6’

According to a new report, actress Neve Campbell won’t be returning for the “Scream” reboot. “The actress confirmed that she won’t be returning for ‘Scream 6’ because she “didn’t care for” the script,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. Campbell played Sidney Prescott in the first three “Scream” movies but was absent from the recent sequel, “Scream 6.” The character was killed off in that film, but there were rumors that she would return for the latest installment.

Campbell Wasn’t Pleased With What She Read Of The Script

The source told HollywoodLife.com that Campbell wasn’t pleased with what she read of the script and decided not to return.

However, another source said the decision had nothing to do with her feelings about how her character was portrayed or how they wanted her to appear on the screen. Instead, she didn’t like the script itself — particularly its ending.

Scream Season 6

Campbell starred as Sidney Prescott in all three previous “Scream” films. Still, her character wasn’t featured in Wes Craven’s final installment, 1999’s “Scream 3.” David Arquette and Courtney Cox Arquette played the other surviving characters from that film. The actress, who played Sidney Prescott in the first three films of the horror franchise, was expected to reprise her role in the sixth installment of the series.

However, she reportedly had scheduling conflicts with other projects, so director Wes Craven and producers decided not to include her in the film. “It was a matter of her schedule,” Craven told The Hollywood Reporter. “She has commitments that won’t allow her to do it.” Campbell’s publicist confirmed that she wouldn’t participate in “Scream 6” but declined further comment on the matter.

Actress Neve Campbell

According to a source of the report, actress Neve Campbell won’t be returning for the sixth installment of Scream. The actress played Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven’s 1996 original and returned for a cameo appearance in 2000’s Scream 3 and 2011’s Scream 4. Actress Emma Roberts will replace Campbell for the next sequel.

Campbell revealed that she was too busy with other projects to make the time commitment required for another Scream film. “I was asked to do it again and I said ‘yes’ but then I had to go back on my word because I’m doing something else,” she told Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new movie, The Yellow Handkerchief Tribeca Film Festival. “I hope they do another one; I just don’t know if they will.”

Conclusion

Neve Campbell won’t be returning for “Scream 6.” In an interview with MTV News, the actress said that she would not be participating in the sixth installment of the horror franchise. “I don’t think so,” said Campbell when asked if she would return. The actress did not give a reason for her decision, but it may have something to do with the fact that she has other projects lined up.

READ MORE:

Campbell has a new movie coming out called “The Company Men,” She is also working on a project with director Ron Howard called “The Best Thing About You.” She’s also planning to star in a pilot for HBO called “Girls,” which will air next spring if picked up by the network.