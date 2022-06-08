More than years after their closing red carpet look together, low-key couple Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant went to the 2022 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles. The 57-year- old and the artist made an unprecedented pink carpet look over the weekend, attending the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Couple Has Had An Operating Dating For Lots Of Years

While posing for photographers, the 2 lovingly checked out every difference as they held hands. Reeves appeared dapper in an army fit with a white button-up and army-and-burgundy striped tie. Grant, 49, opted for a stylish pink gown. The couple has had an operating dating for lots of years. They posted their first book, “Ode to Happiness,” in 2011, and ran the publishing residence X Artists’ Book together, according to British Vogue.

However, they made headlines after they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019. Holding fingers at the pink carpet, Reeves and Grant showed their romance.

“I assume each unmarried character I knew known as me withinside the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she advised British Vogue in March 2020 in their headline-making debut as a couple. Grant’s friend, Jennifer Tilly, then advised PageSix in 2020 that the 2 had been dating “for years” earlier than the sector observed.

As for Reeves and Grant’s bond, the artist additionally advised British Vogue how they have become near after she made a book for him.

“The book becomes made as a surprise, with the aid of using me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant recalled. “All our pals sitting withinside the room were given the giggles as quickly as I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please positioned up in opposition to it!’ So that’s how we were given into publishing.”

She additionally dodged a query about marriage, saying, “Over a pitcher of wine… I would like to inform you. Love at each degree is deeply vital to my identity.”

“How’s that for dodging the query? I do now no longer agree that isolation is the way,” she continued.

Conclusion:

READ MORE:

Keanu firstly met the artist at a night meal in 2009, in step with New York Times T Magazine, and went directly to collaborate on books collectively.