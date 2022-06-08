Since 1996, this will be the first time that Ghostface and Sidney Prescott will be competing against each other head-to-head. On June 6th, the actress Neve Campbell announced that she would not be returning for the sixth installment of the Scream franchise owing to schedule issues. Neve confirmed that she would not be involved in the production of the upcoming Scream film in an interview with Hollywood Life.

Neve Campbell’s Reason For Skipping ‘Scream 6’

“It’s terrible, but I’m not going to make the movie,” Neve remarked. To prove my worth in my business, particularly Scream, I have had to put in an incredible amount of effort. I don’t believe the offer made to me was commensurate with the value that I’ve brought to the organization.

She previously stated, “It’s been a tough decision to continue. You have been a consistent source of support ever since the very beginning. I want to express my appreciation to both you and your franchise for everything you’ve done over the past 25 years.

Sidney Prescott (played by Neve), the ultimate final girl, was a role that Neve originated in the 1996 horror classic “Halloween.” Her most recent appearance was in the fifth Scream film, which featured a new group of young people vying for their lives against Ghostface. The most recent episode of Scream featured a particularly gruesome conclusion for David’s character, Dewey. Courteney revealed in May of 2022 that she had read a script, but she stated that nothing had been decided then. To talk about it, you must die. “I’m not going to say anything.”

March 31, 2023, is scheduled to be the premiere date of the sixth installment of the Scream film series. Neve will be back for Scream 4, although the much-loved character Kirby Reed, played by Hayden Panettiere, will not be. The four people who managed to survive will travel outside of Woodsboro for the very first time in their lives. They won’t be able to rely on Sidney for support when dealing with Ghostface’s more difficult challenges.

A rebound at the box office for Paramount was launched by the new Scream, which brought in $140 million throughout the world. Campbell was able to get back together with Courteney Cox and David Arquette, the actors who played Gale Weathers in the first film in the Scream franchise (Dewey Riley). James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who previously worked on the script for Radio Silence alongside Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will contribute to the screenplay’s writing once again.

