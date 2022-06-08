Travis Barker’s Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian is treating Travis Barker’s children properly after their wedding ceremony. A source advised HollywoodLife on May 27, 2022, that the Poosh founder is making an attempt to be a fine stepmom to her new husband’s children.

Travis Barker’s Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney discovered that she’s honestly close to Travis’s children and she loves them. It’s a lovely factor. Travis has two children with ex-spouse Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is likewise near Shanna’s daughter with Oscar de Los Angeles Hoya, Atiana, 22. Even before Travis and Kourtney started dating, Kourtney moved to Alabama for the reason that they had been neighbors.

Alabama is working on her own makeup line, and Kourtney has been mentoring her along the way, a source told HollywoodLife. She was Travis’ equal & aided him while he developed and launched his company.

She sincerely loves the young ones, and she is going out of her way to reveal it. It’s less complicated than the standard state of affairs due to the fact she’s recognized them for years, in order that they have a totally sturdy basis already, the supply continued.

But she really is going above and beyond to make certain they experience she’s there for them and needs them around. She is constantly buying them thoughtful gifts and, of course, attempting to get them to eat healthy foods, just as she does with her own children.

However, Kourtney’s youngsters are on a rollercoaster journey in relation to their mother’s dating. Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, & Reign, 7, are said to have been battered with the help of the PDA and public attention. On the other hand, a supply advised ET that they are nonetheless very protective of their dad and, for the reason that there’s nonetheless a little animosity on Scott’s part, it’s been a piece in progress. At the end of the day, they’re satisfied to look at their mother so over the moon and in love.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021. Her children are no longer in attendance, and whilst the Poosh founder discovered the best information for them in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, they did no longer take the engagement well.

She wishes my children had been here, Kourtney said throughout the proposal episode. She supposes it might have made them more experienced in the selection, type, and preference of a part of the surprise. She recognizes that my mother made that selection and it probably wasn’t her fault.

I love being a Dad more than anything, best thing to have ever happened in my entire life. Love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana 🙏🏼 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 17, 2019

The pair married three times after that. On April 3, 2022, they had their first wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, which was an unauthorized marriage ceremony with an Elvis impersonation. On May 15, 2022, they were legally married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, one day before their spectacular wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. The wedding was attended by Kourtney and Travis’ entire family, including their children.

