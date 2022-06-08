Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the hands behind ‘Deadpool 3’ for director Shawn Levy. Fans may rest assured that the script will not be ‘Disney-fied,’ according to Reese. According to Variety, the third installment of the ‘Deadpool franchise will be the first to be produced under Disney’s ownership, which acquired Fox in 2019 after two R-rated ‘Deadpool flicks grossed over USD780 million globally.

Fans Have Wondered How A Disney-Backed ‘Deadpool’

Fans have wondered how a Disney-backed ‘Deadpool’ might look, as well as whether the studio’s family-friendly image will sanitize the character’s raunchy and harsh tone. Reese and Wernick were called on board to assist in writing a spinoff film more authentic to the character’s comic book origins after severe criticism of the character’s treatment in the film.

After receiving final approval from Fox Studios following a positive public response to leaked test footage, the first Deadpool film was released in 2016 to critical and commercial acclaim, grossing over $782 million worldwide.

Following the release of the film’s sequel in 2018, Disney completed the acquisition of Fox Studios, including the Deadpool, X-Men, and Fantastic Four brands. When the Disney-Fox merger was completed in March 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Deadpool and the other Fox-owned Marvel properties would be merged into the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Marvel Studios’ supervision. Later that year, Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 would be produced by Marvel Studios, and it was reported in March that Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project) would be directing the film.

With many fans concerned about how the more family-friendly Marvel Studios would handle Deadpool’s eccentric and often obscene brand of comedy, Reese and Wernick have recently attempted to assuage their fears. “Deadpool is going to be Deadpool,” the writing duo said in an interview with Den of Geek.

When questioned about writing within the restrictions of the Disney-owned studio, Reese added that Marvel Studios has “been very supportive of what we’re doing.” He also added saying they have been with the studio for a long time and he appreciates the support they have got and expects to hear “maybe a different joke only,” from the studio.

Fans of Deadpool who were concerned that he would lose his penchant for off-color humor and long strings of expletives will be relieved to hear this. With an R-rating for the first two films, it would be difficult for any fan to see the character being toned down to appeal to a more sophisticated and family-friendly audience. Especially since Fox had already attempted this in a modest way by releasing the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 called Once Upon a Deadpool, which received mixed reviews and fell short of the uncut film’s original theatrical popularity.

The release date for Deadpool 3 has not been confirmed yet, but the trailer might be out soon once the cast is finalized. The team has been working on the cast and has yet to finalize it. Fans cannot wait to hear more from Deadpool 3. Stay tuned with us to know more updates on Deadpool 3.