Resident Evil Season 2: Cast, Trailer, Everything You Need To Know!!

The live-action Resident Evil Season 2 series on Netflix went live at the end of last week, and critics have been very positive about it. It has zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but despite a number of Easter eggs, there aren’t a lot of direct appearances by characters from the video game franchise it is based on.

Still, showrunner Andrew Dabb has said that at least one character will definitely be in the adaptation if it gets picked up for a second season.

At the end of the first season of Resident Evil, Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) gives a slip of paper to Jade Wesker (Tamara Smart) as she and her sister Billie (Siena Agudong) escape Umbrella’s headquarters with Bert (also Lance Reddick) in 2022.

The implication is that the paper has the name of someone who can help the group. When Jade opens the piece of paper in one of the last scenes of the show, she sees that the name “Ada Wong” is written on it.

Ada Wong, who was first seen in Resident Evil Season 2, is a popular character in the video game series. She is known for being a spy and covert operative who often works against Umbrella. Screen Rant’s Dabb said in a recent interview that this isn’t just a throwaway tease. Dabb said that Wong would “absolutely” be in Season 2 of the show if Netflix gave it a second season.

There is now a streaming version of Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series. As of this writing, Netflix has yet to make an official announcement on the show’s fate as a season two contender.

Lance Reddick portrays Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery in the play. Mary Leah Sutton (Supernatural) acts as executive producer/writer with Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) as showrunner/executive producer/writer.

Additionally, Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben serve as executive producers. Martin Moszkowicz, the company’s CEO, also works as a producer for Constantin Film. Our prior coverage of the Resident Evil series may be found here.

“The last show I worked on had 15 seasons, so I think this one has to have 16,” Dabb jokes when Den of Geek talks to him over Zoom.

Dabb is talking about Supernatural, a show he worked on for many years as a writer, producer, and showrunner. Sixteen seasons is a big goal for a new show, but even getting renewed for season 2 would be a big win for Resident Evil, especially on Netflix.

