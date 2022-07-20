Charles Melton And Chase Sui Wonders Update Their Relationship Status On Instagram

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It has finally been made public that Riverdale star Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders are an item on Instagram. After months of courting, the celebrity posted their first image together on social media.

The photo shows a couple relaxing while watching a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The performers wore red and blue baseball caps to match their outfits.

It Was In March Of This Year When The First Reports Of An Actor Dating Began To Circulate

In New York City, they were sighted by various media outlets on a walkabout. The short film Wake, written by Wonders, featured Charles Melton in the central part and Wonders in supporting roles.

The following month, the actor, 31, and the actress, 26, were kissed. According to a source close to the time, the two are “really into one provide some love chemistry going on.”

Sources believe that Charles Melton and Generation actress posted Instagram photos of themselves in Paris around the same time in March, but it’s not clear when they started dating.

Camila Mendes Was Melton’s Ex-Girlfriend

Before dating Wonders, Charles Melton dated his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes. During the summer of 2018, the two began dating, and in December, they made their relationship public by attending GQ’s Men of the Year Gala.

The two kept their romance under wraps and appeared on occasions, Met Gala 2019 and the opening of Charles’ film The Sun Is Also a Star. According to TMZ, the couple’s breakup came to light in December 2019.

According to a source, Cami and Charles separated for some time, putting the relationship on pause for now. After their relationship unexpectedly disintegrated, they are now focusing on their careers and themselves. Aside from the fact that they were both swamped and stressed out, nothing else was happening.

Charles Melton Made His Acting Debut On Glee

Charles was a successful model before he began his acting career. His acting career started after working as a model for Dolce & Gabbana (D&G), Kenneth Cole (KC), and MAC (MAC).

In 2017, he became well-known for his role as Reggie Mantle in Riverdale season 2.

The Sun Is Also a Star, based on Nicola Yoon’s book of the same name, marked his feature picture debut in 2019. The actor will be next seen in Secret Headquarters, a superhero film.

A Trivial Exclusion, a 2009 film co-directed, written by, and starred in by Chase, was the beginning of her career. In 2015, she wrote and directed the drama Last Migration, released in theatres.

As of 2021, she will be a part of the cast of Generation, an HBO comedy-drama series

With Wonders, they appeared in the short film “Wake,” in which Charles Melton also starred as a co-star. The couple’s frequent travels have sparked speculation regarding their relationship’s health.

In April, the pair were photographed New York City having some physical contact while out and about.

A kiss on the cheek is exchanged between Melton and Wonders as they sit at the table. Before the trip, the two had strolled in New York City.

When Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes ended their relationship, Charles Melton started dating Wonders. The two had been seeing one other since 2018, but their romance ended a year later.

