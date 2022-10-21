Travis Kelce Net Worth, Career, Income, And Relationship!

Those who closely follow American football do not really need an introduction to who Travis Kelce is. For the unversed, he is one of the top American football players who is titled ‘the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, Travis Kelce earned the title quite fast, owing to his prowess in the game.

Travis Kelce meteoric rise is something that everybody has been talking about. It is estimated that American professional football player Travis Kelce net worth is around $20 million. Apart from his game, there are several other things that have made him famous.

Who Is Travis Kelce?

People all over the fraternity and beyond are talking about Travis Kelce’s dancing skills and dating shows as well. However, he is not stopping at all. Kelce’s main aim is to get inside your team boundaries and defeat you. It was back in early 2013, that he tried playing Travis Kelce’s luck to enter NFL in Cincinnati.

Travis Kelce missed out on the show due to several things, like his failed drug test and suspension for breaking team rules, in the initial days. Every record that is available shows the college prodigy in a bad light. Travis Kelce was also known to rough up some of the opponents and hurl abuses at them.

Having been interviewed by quite a few football clubs but dismissed on the above charges, Travis Kelce missed out on joining the Ravens. However, as luck would have it, Travis Kelce became the first pick in the third round, of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also happened to be the fifth tight end taken.

Travis Kelce probably has lots of plus points against the negatives, that got him selected. His big size was a boon in disguise. Travis Kelce’s one-season dating show titled ‘Catching Kelce,’ happened to be the talk of the town at release. If one is interested to know more such things about him, reading this would be a great idea.

Full Name Travis Michael Kelce Profession American Football Player Sources Of Income Profession Residence Kansas City Date Of Birth 5 October 1989 Age 33 years Gender Male Nationality American Education University of Cincinnati Children Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce

Elliotte Ray Girlfriend/Spouse Kayla Nicole Wealth Type Self-made

Travis Kelce Net Worth

American professional football player Travis Kelce net worth revolves around $20 million. He also launched his lifestyle brand last year. So, Travis Kelce does have multiple sources of income. The football pro already has a big home in Kansas City’s Briarcliff West.

Travis Kelce may have invested in more such houses and properties, whose details are not known. He also runs a charity foundation called 87 & Running, which takes care of underprivileged kids.

Travis Kelce Key Facts

Travis Kelce was born Travis Michael Kelce in on 5th October 1989 in Westlake, Ohio.

Travis Kelce completed high school in Cleveland Heights, and then went on to do his graduation from Cincinnati.

Travis Kelce’s show, Catching Kelce premiered in October 2016. The show traced his wish to look for a partner.

Travis Kelce faced 50 eligible women, each from one state of the US, and eventually went on to pick Maya Benberry.

However, they dated for just a year, after which they broke off the relationship.

Travis Kelce has always been an athletic aficionado from his school days. He was actually a three-sport star in High School. He excelled both in games like basketball and baseball.

However, Travis Kelce went on to choose football, as his top game. Initially, he was a talented quarterback and was also bestowed the All-Lake Erie League honors in his senior year.

Football seems to run in his family. Travis Kelce’s brother also happens to be a football player. Jason Kelce became a star footballer in NFL.

Furthermore, Travis Kelce started his run with Philadelphia Eagles in the year 2011 and is still going strong.

Travis Kelce still plays for them and is a Superbowl Champion as well. He got selected thrice for Pro-bowl and twice for the famous All-Pro First team.

While Travis Kelce was not able to decide during his college days, which team to join, his brother Jason seemed to guide him.

Moreover, Travis Kelce also had many scholarships offers from various colleges in Miami, Akron, and Eastern Michigan.

Travis Kelce managed to get all the scholarships and eventually joined the University of Cincinnati.

Although Travis Kelce has been enjoying superstardom in his football career, he has a lot of character issues.

Andy Reid happens to be one of the biggest coaches in NFL, and Travis Kelce and his elder brother both played under him.

Andy Reid was also the Chief head coach. Travis Kelce had also coached Jason when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their mother also supports both brothers fully. She got a special jersey made, with colors and emblems of both teams, that the brothers were representing. The player numbers were mentioned on the front and back.

Travis Kelce worked as a phone survey operator while in college and also considered an alternate career in baseball.

In 2017, Travis Kelce and social media star Kayla Nicole confirmed, that they were dating.

Travis Kelce Sources Of Income

In the year 2016, Travis Kelce signed a contract worth $46 million that continued for five years. He had also received a signing bonus of $ 10 million. Travis Kelce is one of the highest paid Tight Ends, to date. Apart from his football career, Travis Kelce is also quite popular and active off it.

Travis Kelce also starred in Mac Donald’s commercials, where he earned a hefty sum. He garnered a lot of positive reviews from there. He also earned it from his TV show. Very recently, Travis Kelce also launched the nutrition brand Hilo Nutrition which produces gummies.

Travis Kelce Social Media Involvement

According to estimates, American professional football player Travis Kelce net worth is around $20 million. The football star is quite active on his Instagram handle and posts about his football practice, live events, and personal life as well. Travis Kelce has over 1.6 million followers there. He is also active on Twitter.

