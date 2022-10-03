All About Cher Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Cher is an American icon in several fields: music, film, and television. Her nickname in the media is “Goddess of Pop,” and she has earned that title with her success.

Cher’s music has sold millions of copies throughout the globe. She has been honored by the Grammys, the Emmys, the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Cannes Film Festival, Billboard, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

As half of the folk-rock husband-and-wife duet Sonny & Cher, Cher rose to fame in 1965 after their single “I Got You Babe” reached number one on the US and UK charts. Teenagers at the time began to adopt the couple’s fashion, and the song eventually dethroned The Beatles from the top of the charts.

She is a role model for women who want independence in a traditionally male-dominated field. Throughout her six-decade-long career, Cher has been famous for her distinctive contralto singing voice, involvement in various entertainment fields, and willingness to experiment with her appearance and style.

Full Name Cherilyn Sarkisian Profession Singer, Actress,Television Personality Sources Of Income Music, Film, Television Residence El Centro, California, United States Date Of Birth 20 May 1946 Age 76 years Gender Female Nationality American Education The Center for Early Education Children Chaz Bono, Elijah Blue Allman Spouse Gregg Allman (m. 1975–1979),

Sonny Bono (m. 1964–1975) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Cher

The late Audrey Hepburn was Cher’s inspiration.

Cher stays in an orphanage for a few weeks.

Even as a young girl, she yearned for stardom.

It turned out that she had dyslexia in adulthood.

In 1970, she became known for wearing enticing, low-cut gowns.

Cher and her husband got into a lot of debt, making the picture Chastity in 1969.

Styles from the 1970s can be traced back to the designs of Bob Mackie.

The use of Auto-Tune in her work predates many others, and she is often cited as a pioneer.

She is a strong advocate for equal rights for all people.

She’s the only musician to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 in six decades, from the 1960s to the 2010s.

Cher Sources Of Income

The lady’s wealth comes from her many endeavors, including but not limited to music, cinema, endorsements, and commerce.

Cher’s star power increased exponentially after she secured a $2.5 million contract with Warner Bros. and released twenty critically acclaimed studio albums.

Another example is the $180 million she made working with Colosseum at Caesars from 2008 to 2011. Cher received $150,000 in a divorce settlement from ex-husband Sonny Bono in 1974.

Cher Earning From Movies

To approximately $150,000 she raked in from the film “Silkwood” in 1983.

Thanks to The Mask, approximately $500,000 was added to Cher’s bank account.

The attractive actress made nearly $1 million for each of the films Suspect, Moonstruck, and The Witches of Eastwick.

In the 1990s, the singer made over $10 million thanks to endorsement deals for everything from diet pills to skin creams.

As a bonus, Cher reportedly earned $4 million for her work in the film “Mermaids.”

Cher Album Revenues

She made $90.49 million from selling 10 million copies of her album “Believe” worldwide.

For comparison’s sake, Cher’s ‘Love Hurts’ album sold over 2.5 million copies and netted her almost $25 million from music sales alone.

Additionally, her album “Cher,” released in 1987, sold over 1.1 million copies and produced over $11.12 million in sales, among many other successful albums by her.

Cher Earning From Business

Cher has been a massive success in the business world and in her other entertainment industry endeavors.

She has made around $15 million from her perfumes and cosmetics sales.

Reportedly, Cher has spent more than $100 million on properties alone.

She has amassed a fortune in the millions by renting out her properties.

Cher Investments

The successful entrepreneur has a long list of assets to her name.

Uninhibited is the name of her perfume collection.

Many famous people and influential people wear her pricey perfume.

In collaboration with Parfums Stern, she released it in November 1987.

Cher Net Worth

Cher, an American actress, and singer with a massive fan base has a net worth of around $400 million.

Cher Houses

The music icon Cher has an unhealthy fixation on the property market. She enjoys swiping and trading mansions with her friends.

• Miami Mansion

When Cher purchased her stunning Miami property in 1993, she paid a then-record $1.3 million. The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread over its 11,460 square feet. Her estate in Miami, Florida, welcomes guests with a two-story foyer and two sets of stairs. The estate is found on the exclusive island of La Gorce. One hundred fifty-eight feet of waterfront and a dock are included. Value has increased to $20 million for this Spanish colonial mansion.

• Cloud Road

The pop duo Sonny and Cher spent about $250,000 on a mansion on Cloud Road in Bel Air. The luxurious estate is 9,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

• OwlWood Estate

Cher and Sonny also purchased the stunning Villa at OwlWood Estate. There was a beautiful tennis court, swimming pool with cabana, fountains, and a guard tower on the vast property. The neatly maintained lawn and manicured gardens enhance the villa’s surroundings. The couple divorced, and the property was sold for $90 million.

• Apartment in Sierra Towers

She also recently purchased a home in the Sierra Towers complex in West Hollywood. The beautiful home that Cher purchased cost her almost $3 million.

Cher Car Collection

Following are the cars of Cher:

• Porsche 911

• Ferrari

• Bentley

Cher Charity

The wealthy woman is kind and giving.

She has given free concert tickets to a charity that helps kids with facial deformities.

The Children’s Craniofacial Association has had Cher as its National Chairperson and Honorary Spokesperson for over 30 years.

She gave almost $130,000 to Operation Helmet, an organization that helps soldiers from third-world countries.

Similarly, when a teen from Alabama was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and his 69-year-old mother became paraplegic, she provided financial support.

Cher, too, has set up a foundation, the Cher Charitable Foundation, which gives money to various good causes.

She shared hosting duties at the American Foundation for AIDS Research Benefit.

In response to the 2016 revelation of lead contamination in the water supply of Flint, Michigan, she donated more than 180,000 bottles of water.

Cher is a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights and animal welfare.

Quotes By Cher

Cher said, “You’ll be waiting forever for someone to share your confidence. Trust in your abilities”.

Cher Weight, Height, And Size

Approximately 58 kilograms (or 123 pounds), Cher stands at 5 feet 9 inches. Her measurements are 35 inches in width, 25 inches in height, and 35 inches in hip circumference. She varies between a 40C and a 9 in bra sizes. One of her identifying features is a set of brown eyes. She exudes sophistication with her sleek, black hair in a straight, extended cut.

The singer’s physique seems to fight against old age, although she is well into her 70s. She maintains her vitality and youthful appearance in her twenties and thirties. She is so fit that she can hold a plank for five minutes. She keeps her fitness and health by consistently exercising and eating well. She does not just go to the gym; she also adds surfing to her routine.

Cher Career

Cher first gained fame in 1965 as half of the famous singing duo Sonny and Cher. Reportedly selling over 40 million records globally by 1967.

Her 1966 single “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” marked the beginning of her successful solo career.

Cher, the show she presented, aired as well.

Along with her work on TV, she also had a string of number one singles, including “Dark Lady,” “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves,” and “Half-Breed.”

Her disco CD from 1979 was a huge commercial success.

Her first Broadway performance was in Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean. In the movie version, she returned to her role. Reviews for Mask, Silkwood, and Moonstruck all praised Cher’s performance.

In the years that followed, she dropped the albums Cher, Heart of Stone, and Love Hurts.

She had the most sales of any female artist in the UK with the title track from her 1998 album Believe. It was an early adopter of Auto-Tune technology.

Her Living Proof: The Farewell Tour, which took place between 2002 and 2005, earned an estimated $250 million, making it the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

In 2008, she agreed to perform as the headliner at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for three years, for a total of $180 million.

She did some filming for the Burlesque musical back in 2010.

She had a 12-year break before releasing her studio album, Closer to the Truth, in 2013. It entered the Billboard 200 at position 3.

Cher Awards And Achievements

With her Oscar, Cher has won three Golden Globes, an Emmy, a special CFDA Fashion Award, and an award from the Cannes Film Festival.

From the 1960s to the 2010s, she is the only performer to have a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 every decade.

