Robert Gordon Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death, Bio!

American musician Robert Gordon is best known for his work with Alex Chilton and The Tearjerkers.

Robert Gordon was born on March 29, 1947, in Bethesda, Maryland, United States. Check Out More about Robert Gordon’s 2022 Net Worth, Bio, Age, Career!

As of 2022, Robert Gordon has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Full Name Robert Ira Gordon Profession Musician, Actor Sources Of Income Music Career Residence New York Date Of Birth March 29, 1947 Age 75 Years Gender Male Nationality American Death Date October 18, 2022 Wealth Type Self-Made

Robert Gordon Career

Robert Gordon grew up in the US city of Bethesda, in the state of Maryland. At age nine, the Elvis Presley song “Heartbreak Hotel” playing on the radio gave him a lot of ideas. He decided to become a rock and roll musician at that age.

In 1964, when he was 17, he made his first record with a group called the Confidentials. The Confidentials recorded “Summertime,” “Money,” and “There is Something on Your Mind,” among other songs, on acetate phonograph discs. Robert, who was called Bob at the time, was the lead singer.

Gordon and Willem Dafoe were both in Kathryn Bigelow’s first movie, The Loveless, which was set in the 1950s and was inspired by Marlon Brando’s The Wild One. This was Dafoe’s first leading role in a full-length movie.

Most critics liked the music, but they didn’t like the movie. The Loveless did not do well at the box office, but it is now a favorite among a certain group of people. Gordon also made many TV appearances, including a skit on the popular comedy show SCTV in 1981 with his band and Danny Gatton.

He was “mistakenly” booked on the show as the astronaut Gordon Cooper. Dave Thomas of Bob and Doug played Walter Cronkite and Rick Moranis played David Brinkley in the fake space shuttle launch sketch.

Gordon moved to New York City in 1970, and a few years later, he joined the Tuff Darts, a punk rock band there. The Tuff Darts released Live at CBGB’s in 1976, with “All for the Love of Rock & Roll,” “Head over Heels,” and “Slash.” The album also included songs by a number of other local New York City bands.

Robert was in Unmade Beds, an underground film by Amos Poe that was made in the style of punk and new wave and was a tribute to Jean-Luc Godard. Deborah Harry, the lead singer of the band Blondie, and Duncan Hannah, a painter, also had parts in the movie.

In 1978, RCA Records gave Gordon a deal to record for “Elvis’s label,” which he called “a dream come true.” In February 1979, the RCA Victor label put out the album Rock Billy Boogie. This time, Wray wasn’t on it, and Chris Spedding played the lead guitar instead.

At the beginning of the 1980s, Gordon went on a short tour with Gatton. “The Humbler” is the name of a recording of one of their shows that came out later on NRG Records.

Gordon went on tour with Spedding in the early 1990s. They went to Japan, Norway, Finland, the United States, Spain, and Sweden. Some of the live tracks were later put on the Climate Control album Born To Rock, which came out in 2006.

After not working together for years, Gordon and guitarist Chris Spedding got back together in 2005 and went on a tour of Europe.

On their own Climate Control label, they put out a record called “The Reunion Tour,” which had songs from their shows in Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. Rockin’ The Paradiso is the name of a DVD from the Amsterdam concert that was put out by the French label Last Call.

They also recorded 15 Elvis songs with the Jordanaires for an album called “It’s Now or Never,” which came out on the Rykodisc label 30 years after Elvis’ death.

In 2007, Marco DiMaggio and his band accompanied Robert Gordon on a short tour of Europe. During that tour, Robert played in the Russian city of Moscow.

The official date that Gordon’s album I’m Coming Home came out was June 24, 2014. He went on tours of the U.S. and Europe, and on April 19, 2014, he played at the 17th annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender at The Car Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Robert Gordon Family

Robert Gordon got married at the age of 19 and had two children.

Robert Gordon Cause Of Death

Gordon passed away on October 18, 2022. He was 75 years old. In the years before he died, he had acute myeloid leukemia.

