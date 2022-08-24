0 SHARES Share Tweet

Linda Evangelista claims that the mental suffering she has experienced due to a mishandled medical operation has been much worse than anticipated and that she sometimes feels self-hatred.

Linda Evangelista Net Worth, Age, Personal Life, Relationships

Linda Evangelista is a Canadian beauty queen who rose to prominence as one of the top supermodels of the 1990s. She is widely recognized as one of the most outstanding and influential models of all time, with over 700 magazine covers to her credit.

You may recall that the supermodel recently sued Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., alleging that the company’s CoolSculpting fat-reduction technique left her permanently disfigured.

An unusual adverse effect known as paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, which causes swelling and the thickening of fatty tissue, was not disclosed to the Canadian model, she alleged.

Linda Evangelista Net Worth

Having a net worth of $40 million, Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista is obscenely affluent. Linda was one of the world’s top and most prominent supermodels of the nineties.

In the 1980s, Linda said the famed thing that she refused to get out of bed for a day that paid less than $10,000. Evangelista was earning a whopping $25,000 on a daily basis during her career in the 90s.

When Evangelista was at her highest, she made $5 to $8 million annually. In 1994, she agreed to a multi-year partnership worth $5 million each year with Clairol. With Yardley of London, she signed a $7.75 million annually in 1996.

Linda Evangelista Early Life

Linda Evangelista was born as the second of three children to working-class Italian immigrants on May 10, 1965, in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. While her father Tomaso worked for General Motors, Marisa, her mother, was a bookkeeper. At 12, Evangelista enrolled in a modeling school’s self-improvement program.

She started modeling locally as a teenager while attending Denis Morris Catholic High School. Evangelista competed in the Miss Teen Niagara beauty contest in 1981, where she drew the eye of an Elite Model Management agent.

While on a work trip in Japan, she contacted the Canadian embassy and was flown home after being requested to pose naked.

Linda temporarily halted her journey into a modeling career. Linda’s mother urged her to give modeling another shot after graduating high school, and the fresh-faced Canadian joined New York agency Elite.

Linda Evangelista Professional Life

Evangelista went to New York City after signing with Elite Model Management in 1984. The business then sent her to Paris, where at the age of 19, she began her career as an international fashion model. Evangelista was featured on the cover of L’Officiel in November 1984, making it her first significant magazine cover.

Evangelista’s flourishing career continued in 1985 when she got a job with Chanel’s head designer, Karl Lagerfeld. She later posed for Versace, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Oscar de la Renta, among others.

With photographer Steven Meisel, who she eventually became a muse for, Evangelista began what is arguably her most well-known project to date in 1986.

As shocking as it may seem, the big break for Linda Evangelista came from a mere haircut! The Canadian beauty had worked as a model for several years, earning about $600 per session for “mediocre” work, until she decided to have a copper bob instead of her long, light brown hair.

Her new look featured in British Vogue helped Linda’s career soar. Karl Lagerfeld, the mastermind behind Chanel, referred to the model’s makeover as “the day of her becoming!”

After Evangelista became a supermodel in 1989, she ascended the ladders of success with countless appearances in prestigious runways and magazines. In 1998, Evangelista elected to retire from modeling and relocate to the French Riviera.

By appearing on the cover of Vogue’s September edition, Evangelista returned to the modeling industry in 2001. Evangelista has appeared in film and television, in addition to periodicals, promotions, and other initiatives. Australia’s Next Top Model, a reality television competition series, featured Evangelista as a guest judge in 2014.

Linda Evangelista Personal Life

Linda married her first husband, Elite model agency president Gerald Marie when she was 22 years old and divorced him in 1993.

Linda started hanging out with French player Fabien Barthez in 1998, a year after she announced her modeling retirement. Later, the couple disclosed they were preparing for a child, but Linda regrettably miscarried at six months.

The runway diva, who was 41 at the time, continued to emphasize motherhood, and in 2006 she announced she was expecting once again while remaining secret about the paternity of the kid. The most cherished hope Linda was realized on October 11, when Augustin James Evangelista was born.

