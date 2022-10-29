7.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, October 29, 2022
EntertainmentnewsNancy Pelosi Husband, Paul, Recovering After Surgery For Skull...
Entertainmentnews

Nancy Pelosi Husband, Paul, Recovering After Surgery For Skull Fracture

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

6
0

Paul Pelosi, who is married to Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, underwent surgery Friday after an intruder struck him with a hammer. The 82-year-old suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull. Doctors reportedly expect the patient to get better.
David DePape was the person who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home yelling, “Where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?” He was looking for the Democratic chairwoman.

When the attack happened, Chairwoman Nancy was in Washington. She ran back to the hospital where her husband was being treated for his injuries.
DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, abuse of persons, and burglary of a house. Police sources say DePape targeted Pelosi’s home, although no one knows why.

Nancy Pelosi Husband, Paul, Recovering After Surgery

People who know the 42-year-old DePape say he has a “strange personality” and seems “out of touch with reality.” CNN reported that he posted conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi Husband

President Joe Biden called the attack on Pelosi “despicable” and wrong. He also said the man with the gavel used the same chants Trump supporters used when storming the Capitol on Jan. 6: “Where’s Nancy?”

“Enough is enough, and that’s that. Everyone with a clear conscience must speak out against violence in our politics, no matter their political views,” Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia.

Nearly two years after the deadly riot at the Capitol, there are concerns about the safety of lawmakers and their families. The attack also occurred just 11 days before the midterm elections, in which crime and public safety are among the most important issues for Americans.

Must Read:

Paul Pelosi Net Worth, Bio, Wife, Age, And More

What’s Going On With Nancy Pelosi?

A person with knowledge of the situation, but who did not want to be named, told Reuters that the intruder yelled “Where’s Nancy?” before attacking her husband.

Drew Hammill, who works as Nancy Pelosi spokeswoman, said in a statement that her husband was “attacked by a violent assailant who threatened his life and demanded to see the speaker.”

Not much was initially known about the suspect.

In recent posts on several websites, a user named “daviddepape” showed support for former President Donald Trump and joined the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon. Some posts talk about “satanic pedophilia,” use anti-Semitic stereotypes, and criticize women, transgender people, and technology companies that censor content.

Past messages tout quartz crystals and hemp bracelets. Reuters was not sure if the posts came from the man, who was arrested Friday.

The San Francisco Chronicle published a picture in 2013 of a man allegedly dancing as Depape at the wedding of two nudist activists in San Francisco. He was fully clothed, but the photo showed him dancing. According to the newspaper, Depape was the best man at the wedding. At the time, he was making jewelry out of hemp and living with the couple in a small house in Berkeley.

Scott, the chief of the police department, said the intruder entered the Pelosis’ three-story red brick home through the back door. Aerial photos of the home in the affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood showed broken glass on a door at the rear.

Scott said police were called to the house at 2:27 a.m. Pacific time (9:27 GMT), where they first saw Depape and Paul Pelosi arguing through the front door with a hammer. When the three officers yelled at both men to drop the tools, Depape pulled the hammer away and hit Pelosi at least once, the police chief said.

Scott said police then subdued Depape, took the gun from him, arrested him, and took him and the other man to a hospital.

Read More:

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Fired As Elon Musk Takes Over Company

Previous articleLockwood & Co Netflix Series Release Date, Trailer, And More Updates
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Series

Lockwood & Co Netflix Series Release Date, Trailer, And More Updates

A new fantasy thriller series titled "Lockwood & Co." will premiere on Netflix in the new year. If you...
Entertainment

City On A Hill Canceled At Showtime After 3 Seasons

The City on a Hill series is coming to an end. Variety reports that Showtime will cancel the show...
Movie

Christmas With You Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And More Updates

Aside from the gifts beneath the tree, your family's time spent together watching classic Christmas movies is probably what...
Net Worth

Paul Pelosi Net Worth, Bio, Wife, Age, And More

Paul Pelosi is known primarily for setting up and running Financial Leasing Services, a San Francisco-based property sales and...
Entertainment

Cobra Kai Daniel LaRusso Wants A Miyagi Prequel

Ralph Macchio, who played Mr. Miyagi in the Karate Kid movies, would want to see a Mr. Miyagi-focused prequel....
Entertainment

Zack Snyder Congratulates Henry Cavill On Superman Return

The latest news doing the rounds is about Director Zack Snyder Congratulating Henry Cavill on his cameo in Superman...

Must read

news

Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Personal Life, Acting Career, And More!

Lisa Vanderpump is a businesswoman and reality TV star...
news

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Opens Up On Substance Abuse And Rehab

In his new memoir, Tom Felton talks about how...
news

Who Is Joseph Baena? Net Worth, Career And More!

In America, Joseph Baena is a very famous and...
news

James Corden Apologises For Behaviour At New York Restaurant

James Corden has apologized for the way he treated...
news

Bachelor In Paradise Star Casey Woods Hasn’t Walked In 4 Months

The way Casey Woods left season 8 of "Bachelor...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Who Was Amou Haji? The World’s Dirtiest Man!

According to state media, an Iranian recluse who did...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Sudha Murty: Daughter, Career, Age, And More Updates

Sudha Murthy is an Indian educator, author, and philanthropist....
Rachel Olivia -
news

Joni Mitchell, Excited To Be ‘alive’ After Confirming First Headlining Concert In Over 23 years

Joni Mitchell, a legend in the world of folk...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Who Is Rojean Kar? What Did She Say About Travis Scott?

On October 22, 2022, the model used social media...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
115 Whitetail Dr
Chamberlain
SD 57325
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Christmas With You Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And More Updates

Movie 0
Aside from the gifts beneath the tree, your family's...

Paul Pelosi Net Worth, Bio, Wife, Age, And More

Net Worth 0
Paul Pelosi is known primarily for setting up and...

City On A Hill Canceled At Showtime After 3 Seasons

Entertainment 0
The City on a Hill series is coming to...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun