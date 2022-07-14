0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the die-heart fans of Ms. Marvel, she holds good news for all of you. In general, the renowned Cosmic fans have some great news to relish. Recently, Night Light, also known as Kamala Khan, and Ms. Marvel cast hit the Internet with some very special messages for the fans.

Are you one of the fans who is curiously waiting to know what it’s all about? Though the appearance of Ms. Marvel added spark to the minds of fans around, the message is very simple. It’s all about reminding the fans to not miss out on the final epic episode.

Ms. Marvel And Her Co-stars Have Messages For Fans

It’s a fact that not just fans, but the common audience too never wish to miss the episode by any means. The video was shared on the account of Marvel Studios. The video message was given by Iman Vellani, who plays the main role in the series. In the video shared, she looked very happy and really excited to open up her thoughts about the final episode of the show.

She said that the time has come for the season finale. In her words, it was clear that she found herself a bit too over-excited in sharing the feelings she felt at that time.

She says that she really doesn’t know how it feels. She shared that the last two years of her life came done and reached a moment that she dreamed of. The random Wednesdays in July were very special to her, and quickly recollect everything from her memory.

According to Ms. Marvel the one who plays the titular character in the series, the final episode is something pretty special to her, and it definitely means a lot to her. Marvel, the Pakistani, is a teenager and is a cool human in general. She even added that she suffered a lot in making out and reaching the heights that she enjoys today.

From the video she shared, her deep fans even pointed out that, Ms marvel was wearing a T-shirt of Star Wars.

The other characters who are in the show, Laurel Marsden and Yasmeen Fletcher, who play the role of Zoe Zimmer and Nikia Bahadir also shared their excitement with the viewers. They too seemed really interested in sharing their eagerness that they are getting ready to wait to watch the very final epic episode, and they wait for the fans to watch it too and share the feedback.

Yasmeen Fletcher said that the new episode 6 is a must-watch one, and is pretty wild.

For the fans, the team even holds a message from the very beautiful Mehwish Hayat (Aisha). She thanked all her fans for loving her character from the depth of their hearts. Hayat said that she really loved being Aisha, and the character touched her in a very positive way. She even said, because of her good fortune, she got a good role to act.

Zenobia Shroff, who plays Muneeba Khan, Trvaina Springer, Rish, and Matt Lintz, also popped up sharing their video messages to the fans for watching the final epic episode.

