0 SHARES Share Tweet

Netflix fruitfully streamed the Spanish hit Money Heist and brought the curtains down in December 2021.

Money Heist: Korea Cast And Crew Revealed

Ryu Yong-Jae, the writer of Money Heist’s Korean version, said that he got really interested from the heart after watching the original Spanish series and decided to come up with a remake of it.

During an exclusive press conference where all Netflix’s latest offerings get discussed, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is all set to take up the challenge of recreating the globally hit heist drama.

The new show truly preserves the core of each of the original Money Heist characters. In the released trailer and posters, multiple popular Korean faces from the entertainment industry have been found who play the real central characters. If you are a Korean drama fan, then you will surely know why the show has a stellar cast.

A recent video released by Netflix, which is really special, showcases the key characters and co-actors in the new Money Heist: Korea.

Here’s a quick look at the Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area characters:

Yoo Ji-Tae — The Professor

In the new drama, Yoo Ji-Tae substitutes the character portrayed by Álvaro Morte. Yoo Ji-Tae is a very popular name in Korea as he was part of the projects like Ode to My Father, Seven Days, Lost and Mistresses, The S3/44ndlers, Money, and Svaha: The Sixth Finger, and Kim Yunjin.

Park Hae-soo — Berlin

Park is the most familiar cast in the drama as he is well known among the audience for staring great in Prison Playbook. Originally portrayed by Pedro Alonso, Park Hae-soo will never make the audience feel disappointed with his performance in the Korean show.

Jun Jong-Seo — Tokyo

One of the most important roles in the new Korean drama is played by Jun, a 27-year-old actor who got famous for her role played in the South Korean thriller Burning. Jun. She is the best actress award winner for ‘The Call,’ the thriller.

Lee Won-jong — Moscow

Lee Won-jong is a renowned senior Korean actor. He has done nearly 40 movies and over 60 TV shows. In the new Korean drama, he plays Moscow, the father figure in the gang.

Kim Ji-hun — Denver

Kim Ji-hun is famous for the romantic comedies on Korean shows. Kim starred the shows like Love Marriage, The Golden Age of Daughters-in-Law, My Cute Guys, and Stars Falling from the Sky. Kim is now in a different role who is short-tempered and does minor crimes in Money Heist: Korea.

Jang Yoon-Ju — Nairobi

Jang, who started modeling in her 17s, is now a singer, actor, model, and songwriter. Holding a strong personality, Jang seems to be a perfect fit for casting Nairobi in the original series.

Lee Hyun-woo — Rio

Lee Hyun-woo plays Rio, the brilliant younger hacker in the gang. Lee started his acting career at nine and has widely covered multiple successful TV shows.

Kim Ji-hoon — Helsinki

Kim Ji-hoon plays Helsinki, a part of the gang’s muscle power. His strongest personality never let the soft-hearted man in him come outside. In the original show, Helsinki was a gay who got closer to Nairobi.

Lee Kyu-ho — Oslo

Lee plays Oslo, who is not a scary one, just like his brother Helsinki. He takes care of the whole gang and never lets them get harmed.