K-Drama- Vagabond- It’s Season 2, Plot, Cast, & Release Date!!

Vagabond is a very famous television series in South Korea. The K-drama, Vagabond, has Lee Seung-gi, Shin Sung-rok, and Bae Suzy as its main leads. The K-drama, Vagabond, was released in the year 2019.
Vagabond Season 2, Plot, Cast, & Release Date
From 20 September to 23 November of the year 2019, the K-drama was aired on SBS TV for its first 16 episodes. In South Korea, every episode of the K-drama was released on Netflix and globally after its television stream.
Highlights of the K-Drama- Vagabond
|Genre
|Spy, Crime, Romance, Action, Thriller
|Amended Romanization
|Baegabondeou
|Director
|Yu In-Sik
|Network
|SBS
|Total Episodes
|16
|Writer(s)
|Jung Kyung-Soon, Jang Young-Cheol
|Release Date
|20 September to 23 November 2019
|Language
|Korean
|Country
|South Korea
|Run Time
|Friday & Saturday- 22:00 to 23:10
Plot of the K-Drama- Vagabond
Becoming a globally famous action actor was the dream of the main lead the Vagabond Cha Dal-Geon (Lee Seung-Gi), who is a stunt man. Cha Dal-Geon was struggling in his career life, while as a guardian he tried to take care of his nephew. For a taekwondo exhibition, Cha Dal-Geon’s nephew boards a flight to Morocco from Incheon but an unforeseen takes place in his life, the flight crashes.
Cha Dal-Geon came across a person in public who was a passenger on the deadly flight, in Morocco. Cha Dal-Geon was persuaded easily that some group or someone obstructed the flight of his nephew. Bae Suzy played the role of Go Hae-Ri, one of the main leads of the drama.
Go Hae-Ri was an agent of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and was serving as an undercover at the embassy of Korea in Morocco. Go Hae-Ri is given a task by the Korean embassy to aid the deprived families from the deadly flight. Shortly, Cha Dal-Geon and Go Hae-Ri laid bare an extended darker and much more threatening conspiracy than they and the views expected.
The Cast of the Vagabond
- Main Cast of the Vagabond
1. Lee Seung-gi as Cha Dal-gun
2. Bae Suzy as Go Hae-Ri
3. Shin Shun-rok as Gi Tae-ung
- Supporting Cast of the Vagabond
People at the Blue House
1. Baek Yoon-sik as Jung Kook-Pyo
2. Moon Sung-Keun as Hong Soon-Jo
3. Kim Min-Jong as Yoon Han-Ki
4. Choi Kwang-il as Park Man-young
People at NIS in Vagabon
1. Kim Jong-soo as An Ki-dong
2. Lee Ki-young as Kang Joo-chul
3. Jung Man-sik as Min Jae-sik
4. Hwang Bo-ra as Gong Hwa-sook
5. Shin Seung-hwan as Kim Se-hun
People of Arms lobby group
1. Lee Geung-young Edward
2. Moon Jeong-hee as Jessica Lee
3. Ryu Won as Mickey
4. Kim Jung-hyun as Hong Seung-beom
When will season 2 of the K-Drama, Vagabond, will be released?
The season of the popular K-Drama Vagabond is yet to be declared officially. No official declaration has been made by its writers on its further seasons.
