On the 11th of October 1996, Rhea Ripley first opened her eyes in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. Demi Bennett was her given name when she was born into a Christian devout family. She is still of Australian ancestry and belongs to an ethnic group of Australian whites.

Rhea Ripley’s Salary, Husband’s Name, Net worth, And More

According to her birth date, Rhea will then be 24 years old in 2020, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Her race was white as a result. Her father’s name is Peter Bennett, and her mother’s name has not been revealed. Her other sibling is Cali Bennett, who is her sister.

Rhea Ripley is the ring name of Demi Bennett, an Australian professional wrestler. Her career in WWE’s NXT UK brand helped her acquire notoriety. She was the first NXT UK Women’s Champion in 2018, as well as a former NXT Women’s Champion and a former Raw Women’s Champion. At WrestleMania 37, Ripley was also crowned Raw Women’s Champion.

She began her professional wrestling career in 2013 with the Australian brand Riot City Wrestling before joining the WWE in 2017. She made her debut as Rhea Ripley at the WWE’s Mae Young Classic in 2017. She debuted in WWE NXT in October of 2017. Rhea also competed in a Last Woman Standing match against Raquel Gonzalez, who she defeated in her final match in NXT on the first episode of NXT for 2021.

Rhea Ripley is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million in 2022, while the most recent data is not yet available. This figure will most certainly be defined as she debuts on Raw and progresses.

Demetri Jackson, a wrestler, is Rhea Ripley’s current boyfriend. Since 2019, the couple has been dating. On May 1, 2022, Ripley confirmed her relationship with Buddy Matthews, a fellow Australian wrestler (Sunday). When a fan questioned what Matthews had that she didn’t, she replied, “Me.”

Rhea occasionally appears on Matthew’s Twitch feeds, and the two have before shared numerous videos of them working out jointly on social media channels such as Instagram and Twitter.

Buddy Matthews: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Ripley recently uploaded a video of the two being personal with one another, which fueled dating suspicions. She shared a hilarious photo of herself and Buddy on Instagram two days ago. She captioned the picture, “We are getting swole out here.”

For those of you who don’t know, Buddy Matthews is also a professional wrestler. Buddy’s given name is Matthew Adams, and he was born in the United States. He was born on September 26, 1988, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. In 2005, he graduated from Berwick Secondary College.

Matthew is now signed to All Elite Wrestling as Buddy Matthews. Carlo Cannon used to train him. On September 8, 2007, he made his professional wrestling debut as “Matt Silva” at Professional Championship Wrestling (PCW), defeating Adam Brooks and Diaz with the help of Jacko Lantern.

In 2010, he defeated Danny Psycho to claim the PCW State Championship. Buddy Murphy was best remembered for his time in the WWE, where he was billed as “Buddy Murphy & Murphy.” He’s come a long way, we must say.

