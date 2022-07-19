0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mickey Rooney Jr., the American actor who was the eldest son of the renowned Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney, died when he was 77.

Mickey was the original member of the Mouseketeers, and he died at his home last Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. The death was confirmed by Chrissie Brown, the actor’s longtime companion.

Original Mouseketeer, Actor, Musician, And Son Of Famous Father Mickey Rooney Jr. Died

The latest reports show that the cause of death is still unknown, and all his family and friends are eagerly waiting for the fact to reveal by the medical team. Till now, it is known that his death was normal and he was having age-related health issues.

Right after the death of Mickey, actor Paul Peterson, Rooney Jr.’s long-time friend came forward and shared a post on his Facebook account that the musician and actor peacefully passed away. Mickey and Paul worked long together at Disney as the original Mouseketeers. The friendship they had between them was deep and after the shocking news hit Paul, shared his heartfelt condolence to mickey’s family.

Paul Peterson recalled his memory from the past when he was with Mickey. The actor said that he met Mickey for the first time when Mickey Rooney Jr. was hired by Disney as Mouseketeers in late 1955. Mickey was the oldest of the other nine kids held by his famous father.

Paul Peterson gave an eloquent short speech about his best friend Mickey. He showcased Mickey’s epithets one by one, and the list starts from talented, skilled, hardworking, and so on. Paul even praised his talents in singing, dancing, and acting. He even remembered and shared that the rebellious trio was once fired for Conduct Unbecoming a Mouse.

Paul continued his words about Mickey as he was the owner of a great personality and gave his best more than he could in everything he touched.

Know About Mickey Rooney Jr.

Mickey was highly talented, and he played guitar, bass, keyboard, harmonica, and drums. He even performed in bands with the renowned Willie Nelson. Rooney even appeared with Nelson in the films Songwriter and Honeysuckle Rose.

Rooney had a notable passion for songs, and he recorded several tracks includes, It Certainly Ain’t a Nice Thing, The Wandering Wind, and The Choice is Yours. The singer made himself appear on the ABC music show and engaged the audience in a magical way. The singer, who is also an actor, played a notable role in the movie, Beyond the Bermuda Triangle.

Mickey, before getting married to Brown, which was nearly two decades ago, was previously in a relationship with Merci Montello and Laura Hollander. He married both, and right after finding the true love of his life, Mickey had a very happy life with his wife, Brown.

Some of the early reports show that Mickey had some bad health history as he had overcome alcohol problems and drugs. He had struggled a lot in his earlier life and succeeded in finding a real him. Mickey Rooney Jr. was a wonderful personality.

