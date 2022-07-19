0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 38 years old actor celebrated his wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday. Chris Hemsworth posted a picture on his Instagram account on 18th July of his wife Elsa Pataky’s 46th Birthday.

The actor shared a black and white snap from behind the scenes of the Thor: Love and Thunder set. Hemsworth added a caption with the snap ‘Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!’.

Chris Hemsworth Pays Birthday Tributes To His Wife Elsa Pataky

Also, thank her wife for always being his rock to sit on but way comfier. He joked about how he sat on his wife’s lap in the image.

The Interceptor star gave a glimpse of some birthday fun on his Instagram page and shared shorts of Pataky enjoying the sun at a resort.

Elsa Pataky captioned a carousel Sunday “having such a great time with this legend/ pasandola Bien!!”, in the picture she showed her jumping into a pool in a black bikini.

She posted with friends and the view of Pataky of a crew of kids adorably roasting marshmallows on the beach which includes twin sons Sasha and 8 years old Tristan whom she shared with Hemsworth.

Who Is Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky?

Chris Hemsworth is a famous Australian actor. He played the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011. Presently, He reprised the role in Thor: Love and Thunder which gave him among the highest-paid actors in the world.

The character Thor was the fifteenth highest–grossing film of 2011. The film received positive reviews. The portrayal of the God of Thunder was admired by Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times.

He achieved several awards including British Academy Film Awards, MTV Movie Awards, Teen Choice Awards, etc.

Elsa Pataky is known as a Spanish model and actress.

Mainly, she is well known for her role named Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise. She appeared in many films including Snakes on a Plane, Giallo, and Give ‘Em Hell, Malone.

The Relationship Between The Australian Actor And Spanish Model

Elsa Pataky began dating Chris Hemsworth in early 2010. The pair got married during the Christmas holidays in 2010. The pair have three children, one daughter, and twin sons.

Chris Hemsworth moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay with his family.

The 2 of the kids Hemsworth make cameos in the latest Thor movie. The names of the co-stars are Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and the director’s kids.

The daughter of Chris plays the character of Love, and at the same time, one of his sons portrays a young Thor. The previous month the actor said that it was cool and they wanted to be in it.

The weekend after the blockbuster hit theatres earned $143 million all over the United States in its opening weekend. Chris proudly called his co-star daughter his ‘favorite superhero’ in a loving tribute.

Chris Hemsworth shared a throwback of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby while he was in full costume of the character hammer.

