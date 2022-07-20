0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rihanna is expecting her first child, and it’s not an album. The 34-year-old new mom is working on a maternity clothing line.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the “Work” singer is in the process of launching an entire collection of maternity clothing under her Savage X Fenty label, according to an insider close to Rihanna.

Rihanna Launching Her Own Line Of Maternity Wear For Women To Allow Women Sexy And Attractive

While pregnant, she was thrilled to be informed by so many ladies that she was a tremendous influence in breaking the mould on what is appropriate to wear.

Fenty has used pregnant models several times in their advertising campaigns.

People are now saying, “She wants to fundamentally transform the ways pregnant women are being regarded by building a brand that would allow them to feel appealing and gorgeous during their pregnancies.”

ASAP Rocky, 33, and Rihanna, 29, welcomed a son on May 13; the newborn boy is named Remy.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna set the standard for maternity wear with her daring and avant-garde choices.

Even when Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in an outfit of low-rise trousers and a pink coat that had only buttoned at the top, her developing baby tummy was visible.

To draw attention to her growing baby bulge, she accessorized her outfit with layers of multicoloured diamonds on top of her stomach.

Rihanna Maternity Wear:

Her Savage X Fenty maternity clothing collection, which was just reported on, is now in development, and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store.

When Rihanna was pregnant, sources told the tabloid, she was informed that she was ‘breaking the mould’ and redefining what was considered appropriate to wear.

Pregnant models have been a part of her new maternity wear collection to “redefine how pregnant women are seen,” according to the 34-year-website. old’s

Since her baby’s birth, Rihanna kept her fans and followed in the dark about his existence.

There have been rumours that she is incredibly protective of her kid, and only a few individuals in her life are allowed to engage with him.

The phrase “devoted to becoming the greatest parent” describes how she is now spending her time since she is currently doing so.

Rihanna’s Fashion Styles

While pregnant, she was active on social media and often shared her beautiful outfits and hairstyles.

She wore a translucent organza turtleneck top with a glittering matching skirt to an Oscars 2022 afterparty and looked stunning.

Wearing just little make-up under her revealing top, she accessorized with sparkling gloves and an embellished necklace.

Throughout the rest of her pregnancy, the Barbados native looked stunning in skin-tight skirts, crop tops, bra-and-pant combinations, and even full-on lingerie.

Rihanna told Vogue during her May cover shoot that she hopes they would be able to redefine what is thought to be “acceptable” for pregnant women.

She was commenting about her pregnancy attire at the time.

At this moment, my body is capable of tremendous feats, and I will not be embarrassed by it. Celebrating should be in the air at this point. It’s not like you should be concealing that you are pregnant.

