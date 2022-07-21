Loki Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All You Want To Know!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While we all remember how after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the unstable antagonist Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his position as the God of Mischief in Marvel Studios, the Loki fever is far from fading away.

After the success of Loki Season 1, Director Kate Herron is working with head writer Michael Waldron for an intriguing season 2. A fun world-building series inspired by previous MCU events, Loki exhibits immense potential and lays the groundwork for multiple seasons ahead. While Loki is distinct from other superhero television shows, the upcoming Season 2’s potential narrative will surely blow your mind! Read on!

In the first season of Loki, the plot takes off after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019)as per Loki season 2 IMDb. Loki is then taken to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA) and forced to assist in catching a dangerous variant version of himself. Marvel Studios produced the first season, with Kate Herron directing and Michael Waldron serving as head writer. The first season debuted on Disney+ on June 9, 2021, with six episodes.

Loki Season 2 Release Date

Even though Loki Season 2 is unquestionably coming, all are asking when is Loki season 2 coming out, as of July 2022, Loki Season 2 release date is still unknown. The second season was reportedly set to begin filming in January 2022, according to the trade publication Production Weekly; however, neither Marvel nor anywhere else on social media appear to have confirmed this. To put things in perspective, the first season premiered in June 2021. At this rate, the following season won’t air until at least the beginning of 2023, given the considerable special effects that will be a part of the post-production and the original filming timeline and reshoots.

Loki Season 2 Cast ( Old and New )

Season 1’s main cast had Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey and later Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sasha Lane as Hunter C-20, and Jack Veal as Kid Loki. But from what we know, for Loki Season 2, Marvel is keeping details of their new cast additions mostly under wraps, as it is customary for them. Hence, it is currently unknown who else will be participating in the upcoming time-traveling excursions of season 2.

But yes, Tom Hiddleston is undoubtedly on board; after all, what is Loki without him? Along with returning for the second season would be the complete cast of the first season, as confirmed by the actor in a recent interview. This means more Casey, Lady Loki, and possibly alligators sipping wine from kiddie pools. In the cast of Loki season 2, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor may make an appearance. According to Deadline, Rafael Casal from Blindspotting will appear in Loki season 2 in an unspecified but significant role. As Ravonna Renslayer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also return, though she revealed to Digital Spy in December 2021 that she had no idea what lay in store for her character. Jack Veal is to return as Kid Loki at some time.

Talks on Social Media about Loki Season 2

A Popular Tweet demanded Loki season 2 not to use Loki as the punchline for jokes in this humorous show. They mention Loki’s Season 2 plot to be an appearance of a redemption story, raising more intriguing issues about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While another fan mentioned that in a new Loki season 2 set, Tom Hiddleston is seen eating at McDonald’s. While seated in a McDonald’s restaurant, Hiddleston may be seen wearing his TVA uniform; however, the McDonald’s’ precise location is unknown.

Tom Hiddleston on set of Loki series season 2 today. so Loki is now working at McDonald’s too????💀 pic.twitter.com/JLutBAdyRO — Beb ♡ Jamie Bower (@ohmobius) July 16, 2022

We can see how eager fans are to get any updates on the upcoming Loki Season 2!

What Do We Expect in Loki Season 2?

According to Marvel leaker Greatphase, Loki season 2 will be the next MCU project to explore the multiverse after Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Loki and Agent Mobius can be seen wearing tuxedos in what appears to be a 1970s environment in one episode of season 2. The leaked photographs of the posters also contain an Eternals reference, but does that hint at Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo making an appearance in season 2? In either case, Kang the Conqueror (or another supervillain) will likely be the target of Loki and Mobius’ time- and space-traveling TVA.

So, in our opinion, two possible outcomes exist for the first episodes of Season 2. The first would include Loki being questioned by Mobius about who he is, to which Loki would spill the beans about Kang’s (Jonathan Majors) true identity, and they would work together to stop him. Alternately, Loki could elect to follow Sylvie’s example and might opt to blow up the TVA to catch Kang’s attention before trying to take Kang out himself and assuming the role of a full-fledged hero. Only time would tell!

Loki Season 2 Episode guide

As of now, there isn’t any information available about the Episodes that would be a part of Season 2. But as per Wikipedia, Filming for Loki Season 2 began in June 2022 at Pinewood Studios, and it will be released on Disney+ and will consist of 6 episodes, like its first season.

Loki Season 2 Trailers

While there are no official Loki Season 2 trailers out yet, here are some popular videos about Loki 2 that you could watch on YouTube –