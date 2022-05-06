Meg Ryan is a well-known actress and producer from the United States. She is well-known for her portrayals of amorous and merry people. Ryan began her acting career in 1981 with minor roles until landing a position on CBS’s As the World Turns in 1982. Following that, she began acting in supporting roles in films such as the 1980s blockbuster Top Gun, as well as in smaller films such as Promised Land in 1987.

Meg Ryan Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Husband, And Kids

Meg Ryan came to prominence in the 1990s, thanks to her work in films like Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail and French Kiss. Because of her sparkling looks and upbeat personality, she was dubbed “America’s Sweetheart.”

Meg Ryan’s Age And Early Life Explored

Meg Ryan was raised as a Catholic and attended St. Pius X Elementary School in Fairfield. Andrew Hyra is her brother, and Annie and Dana are her two sisters. Her parents split when she was fifteen years old.

Ryan earned his high school diploma in 1979 from Bethel. Ryan attended the University of Connecticut and then New York University, majoring in journalism. She worked in commercials and on the television program As the World Turns to supplement her money while in college. Because of her celebrity as an actress, she dropped out of college one semester early.

Meg Ryan’s Boyfriend, Husband, And Kids

Her first commercial break came with the film. Ryan married Dennis Quaid (an actor) on February 14, 1991. On April 24, 1992, they welcomed their only child, Jack Quaid. Quaid and his ex-wife divorced on July 16, 2001, after they split up in June 2000.

Meg Ryan’s net worth and Career

Meg Ryan, the American Sweetheart, has a net worth of $85 million at the moment.

Quick Fact About Meg Ryan

Net Worth $85 million Date Of Birth November 19, 1961 Height 1.73 m Weight 57 kg Occupation Actress Nationality American

Meg Ryan to direct, star in romantic comedy

“Rich and Famous,” directed by George Cukor, marked Meg Ryan’s feature film debut (1981). From 1982 to 1984, she starred as “Betsy Stewart” on the daily drama “As the World Turns.” “Web Therapy,” her improv comedy show, broadcast five episodes in 2013. She directed Ithaca in 2015, which was based on William Saroyan’s novel The Human Comedy.

Along with Ryan, the picture featured Hamish Linklater, Tom Hanks, Christine Nelson, and Ryan’s son, Jack Quaid. Her career accelerated quickly, and she soon found herself in a string of hit romantic comedies.

Meg Ryan will return to direct and appear in a romantic comedy called What Happens Later, seven years after her directorial debut, Ithaca. In the film, the actor will co-star with David Duchovny. The film is billed as “an evolved and sentimental take on the genre,” based on the stage play Shooting Star by famed playwright Steven Dietz.

The plot revolves around a couple who re-establishes their relationship after decades apart. They reflect on what may have been if they had stayed together when stranded at an airport for the night.

Dietz also co-wrote the screenplay with Ryan and fellow dramatist Kirk Lynn. Under their Bleecker Street imprint, Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams produce alongside Laura D. Smith and Kristin Mann of HanWay Films. More information on the film’s cast will be released soon. The film is set to hit theaters in 2023.

