Marlo Hampton is a famous American philanthropist. She is also an entrepreneur and a lifestyle expert who has managed to become a fashion designer and a stylist.

She Has Successfully Established Herself As A Headstrong Woman

It is important to mention that she has become a famous internet sensational personality. This is evident from the huge number of fan following she has enjoyed through her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

She is also known for participating in the famous reality show titled the real housewives of Atlanta. She has successfully established herself as a headstrong woman.

Marlo Hampton’s Early Life

She was born on 7th February 1976, in Florida. No details are known about her parents. It is important to mention that she is very close to her brother.

But her brother had to lose his life after he suffered a traumatic brain injury. She got her diploma from High School in 2005.

To pursue graduation and post-graduation, she enrolled at the University of South Florida. She was a bright student from the beginning, and hence she was able to get a distinction in the subjects like social work and interdisciplinary Science.

This has technically helped her become much more successful and famous over time. She takes care of her nephews after her brother’s death.

Marlo Hampton’s Career

She had always been successful enough to make a career for herself. She dared to become a successful entrepreneur by starting her own business and Company.

She was able to pull through the competition and establish a separate place for wholesale in the industry. She is the best personality who has been very particular about her own identity. She also started her own YouTube and Instagram channels.

She shares Lifestyle tips through these channels. She has become a sensational internet personality. Her YouTube channel has approximately 15 Million subscribers, and her Instagram followers also amount to up to 5 million.

She has also become a philanthropist by taking up the responsibility to assist many organizations that work for poor children. She has constantly been supporting these people’s education and health care over the period now.

Marlo Hampton’s Net worth

She enjoys a net worth of 17 million dollars. She has got many sources to make a huge amount of money. In the first place, it becomes important to mention that she also has invested a lot in stocks and debentures of various companies. That is why she can make such a huge amount of money in the shortest amount of time.

Marlo Hampton’s Height and Weight

Her height is 5 feet and 7 inches. She also weighs around 55 kg. She has enjoyed a perfect Lifestyle by focusing on her health to a great extent.

READ MORE:

She has also developed a career out of the same. Over 47 years old, the actress has been leaving no stone unturned to become the fittest person on this planet.

Marlo Hampton’s Relationships

Her name is often associated with Ted Turner, an 82-year-old American entrepreneur, and a media proprietor.

It is important to mention that there are many rumors that they both are dating each other. But in one of the recent interviews, she was able to confirm the news that Ted is not the one she is dating. She has not, however, disclosed the name so far.

Conclusion

She enjoys a huge amount of goodwill in the industry for the time being. She is one of the kinds who has always stood against every kind of challenge.